Advertisement

Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill

By WMC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC/Gray News) - Southaven police say a toddler who was abandoned with a bag of clothes and a note Monday morning is now in the custody of Mississippi Child Protective Services.

The child was abandoned around 9:40 a.m. at the Goodwill drop-off location at 57 Stateline Rd. E. Police said he was around two years old and unable to give his name or the names of his parents or relatives.

Hours later following numerous tips and with help from the FBI, police say they identified the boy and had one of the suspects in custody.

Police say surveillance video near the Goodwill captured images of a male and female and the vehicle they were driving when the child was abandoned. They were gone by the time officers arrived.

The suspect in the blacktop and bottoms was arrested in Shelby County. Police are not releasing their names or possible charges at this time.

The man reportedly resisted arrest after he was found at a Kroger, ramming into deputy cars.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call (662) 393-8652 or email tips@southaven.org.

Meanwhile, police say the boy is well and being taken care of.

***UPDATE*** Nearby surveillance video captured images of both a male and female associated with this incident and the...

Posted by Southaven Police Department on Monday, December 14, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in Woodworth
Dr. James Knoepp was the first health care worker at Cabrini hospital to receive the COVID-19...
CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria gives its first COVID-19 vaccine
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Jacob Scott
Man wanted for 6 counts of attempted 2nd-degree murder arrested in Avoyelles Parish
Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards responds to emergency use authorization of first COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S.

Latest News

Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the...
US vaccinations ramp up as feds weigh 2nd COVID-19 shot
The Commerce and Treasury departments were hacked in a monthslong global cyberespionage...
US agencies, companies secure networks after huge hack
In this June 18, 2020, file photo, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) students...
Obama-era program for immigrants faces new court challenge
Trojans and Tigers remain as final local teams in playoffs
Trojans and Tigers remain as final local teams in playoffs
President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, prepares to speak...
Electoral College makes it official: Biden won, Trump lost