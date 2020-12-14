President of CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Health system discusses COVID-19 vaccine

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Monday, Dec. 14 is a historic day across the country as the first round of COVID-19 vaccines are being administered to front-line workers. CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital provided the first vaccine given in the City of Alexandria. Steven and Brooke speak with Monte Wilson, the President of the CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Health system, to discuss this monumental day.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.