Advertisement

President of CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Health system discusses COVID-19 vaccine

By KALB Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Monday, Dec. 14 is a historic day across the country as the first round of COVID-19 vaccines are being administered to front-line workers. CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital provided the first vaccine given in the City of Alexandria. Steven and Brooke speak with Monte Wilson, the President of the CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Health system, to discuss this monumental day.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in Woodworth
Dr. James Knoepp was the first health care worker at Cabrini hospital to receive the COVID-19...
CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria gives its first COVID-19 vaccine
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Jacob Scott
Man wanted for 6 counts of attempted 2nd-degree murder arrested in Avoyelles Parish
Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards responds to emergency use authorization of first COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S.

Latest News

Trojans and Tigers remain as final local teams in playoffs
Trojans and Tigers remain as final local teams in playoffs
State Rep. Deshotel discusses rural high-speed internet
Daryl Deshotel
State Rep. Deshotel discusses rural high-speed internet
Mayor says Leesville receives its best audit report in history
Dr. James Knoepp was the first health care worker at Cabrini hospital to receive the COVID-19...
CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria gives its first COVID-19 vaccine