WATCH: News conference for man who said he was beaten in Monroe by LSP Trooper

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Attorneys representing Aaron Bowman, a man who a Louisiana State Police Trooper allegedly used excessive force on during his May 2019 arrest in Monroe held a news conference to discuss the recent arrest of the Trooper who he says beat him.

Attorney Ron Haley and other members of the legal team representing Bowman commended LSP Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis for charging the Trooper who allegedly beat him. However, Bowman’s legal team said they were disappointed the arrest didn’t come until 19 months after the incident and once a civil lawsuit was filed against the agency.

The attorneys called for the immediate release of the body camera footage from the incident, as well as, for the other officers involved in the incident to be held accountable. Bowman’s legal team alleges the incidents involving their client, Ronald Greene, and several other black men indicate there is a pattern of “brutality” within LSP’s Troop F, which has jurisdiction in the Monroe area.

Louisiana State Police (LSP) announced on Dec. 10 that Trooper Jacob Brown, 30, had been arrested and charged with aggravated second-degree battery and malfeasance in office.

The arrest came after Bowman’s attorneys filed a civil lawsuit against LSP for use of excessive force.

An LSP spokesman said the agency began investigating after it received the lawsuit in October, at which point Brown’s involvement was discovered.

“As the investigation continued, detectives learned that Brown engaged in excessive and unjustifiable actions during the incident and failed to report the use of force to his supervisors,” the LSP spokesperson wrote.

Attorneys claim Bowman was, “dragged to the ground and beaten senselessly” during his arrest in May 2019.

“Mr. Bowman sustained multiple lacerations; including, a cut to the top of his head, a fractured arm, and broken ribs amongst other ailments,” the attorneys wrote.

Part of Bowman’s 2019 arrest was captured on home surveillance video, which appears to show Bowman on the ground being arrested as a deputy questions another person watching the entire encounter unfold.

Court records obtained by the 9News Investigators state that during the arrest, a trooper beat Bowman using a flashlight while cursing at him.

