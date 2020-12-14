State Police Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in Woodworth

The following information has been provided by Louisiana State Police

WOODWORTH, La. - Early this morning, at approximately 7:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP/AFO) responded to an officer-involved shooting on Robinson Bridge Road. LSP/AFO was requested to investigate the shooting by the Woodworth Police Department and are the lead investigating agency.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Woodworth police officer observed a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix speeding on Robinson Bridge Road. The driver was later identified as 30-year-old Quentin Terrell, of Cottonport. During the course of the traffic stop, an altercation occurred, and Terrell was shot by the police officer. He suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

No police officers were injured during this incident.

The investigation remains active and on-going. No further information is available at this time.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 Louisiana State Police. All rights reserved.