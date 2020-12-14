Advertisement

State Police Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in Woodworth

(WTOK)
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information has been provided by Louisiana State Police

WOODWORTH, La. - Early this morning, at approximately 7:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP/AFO) responded to an officer-involved shooting on Robinson Bridge Road.  LSP/AFO was requested to investigate the shooting by the Woodworth Police Department and are the lead investigating agency.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Woodworth police officer observed a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix speeding on Robinson Bridge Road.  The driver was later identified as 30-year-old Quentin Terrell, of Cottonport.  During the course of the traffic stop, an altercation occurred, and Terrell was shot by the police officer.  He suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

No police officers were injured during this incident.

The investigation remains active and on-going.  No further information is available at this time.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 Louisiana State Police. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football: Third Round of Playoffs
The initial investigation indicates a pedestrian was struck while in the roadway by two...
Pedestrian struck by two separate vehicles
Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards responds to emergency use authorization of first COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S.
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
The City of Alexandria kicked of the first ever Winter Fête Wonder Lane.
The City of Alexandria’s Winter Fête Wonder Lane
VFW Post 3106 spreads holiday cheer with Christmas Market event.
VFW Post 3106 spreads holiday cheer in Leesville
Leesville Mayor Rick Allen will take on additional duties after Governor John Bel Edwards...
Leesville’s mayor appointed to the Military Advisory Board by Governor Edwards