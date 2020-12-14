Advertisement

Top official in La. AG’s office suspended

Patrick Magee
Patrick Magee(WAFB)
By Robb Hays
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A top-ranking member of the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office has been on administrative leave for the past three weeks for potential policy violations, the agency confirmed Monday.

Patrick Magee, the head of the agency’s Criminal Division, was placed on leave from his $140,670 a year job on Nov. 24. Magee was a celebrated hire for the office when he was brought on by Attorney General Jeff Landry in 2018.

The agency did not provide any specific details about what led to his suspension of Patrick.

“Our office treats employee complaints seriously in a manner that protects the legal rights of all parties involved,” said Landry spokesman Cory Dennis. “As such, Mr. Magee is on leave while an ongoing administrative investigation for potential violation of office policy is conducted.”

Magee, who is from the Lafayette area, was in a private law practice before being hired to the state position.

He and Landry first met while both were students at the Southern University law school.

Magee told Lafayette television station KATC that he had no comment on the ongoing investigation but feels confident that he will be exonerated.

