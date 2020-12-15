Dr. Holcombe discusses rollout of COVID-19 vaccine
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(KALB) - Pfizer sent out nearly three million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine throughout the country and many health care workers were ready to get the shot. Steven and Brooke speak with Dr. David Holcombe to get his thoughts on this source of hope.
Related
- CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria gives its first COVID-19 vaccine
- President of CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Health system discusses COVID-19 vaccine
- US vaccinations ramp up as 2nd COVID-19 shot nears
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.