Advertisement

Dr. Holcombe discusses rollout of COVID-19 vaccine

By KALB Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KALB) - Pfizer sent out nearly three million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine throughout the country and many health care workers were ready to get the shot. Steven and Brooke speak with Dr. David Holcombe to get his thoughts on this source of hope.

Related

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in Woodworth
Dr. James Knoepp was the first health care worker at Cabrini hospital to receive the COVID-19...
CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria gives its first COVID-19 vaccine
Jacob Scott
Man wanted for 6 counts of attempted 2nd-degree murder arrested in Avoyelles Parish
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
A trailer was stolen from the Pineville area on Dec. 7, 2020
Crime Stoppers investigating theft of trailer from Pineville

Latest News

It’s the storm after the storm, flooding following Hurricane Delta.
FEMA assistance deadline for Delta victims is Dec. 16
FEMA deadline for Delta survivors
FEMA deadline for Delta survivors
Dr. Holcombe discusses rollout of COVID-19 vaccine
(AP Images)
Boil advisories for Cenla