FSA announces additional assistance in eligible Louisiana parishes

(USDA FSA) - USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) in Louisiana is accepting applications in eligible parishes for the Emergency Conservation Program (ECP) and Emergency Forest Restoration Program (EFRP) to address damages from Hurricane Laura. The deadline to apply for each program has been extended to Feb. 8, 2021.

“Dealing with natural disasters is never easy, but it’s important for producers to call our office as soon as possible to make us aware of their damages and to receive information concerning assistance,” said Craig McCain, state executive director for FSA in Louisiana. “I encourage eligible landowners who haven’t participated in USDA programs to contact their local service center office as soon as possible because customer records will have to be created for these individuals. In addition, due to COVID-19, FSA Offices are not currently open to ‘walk in” customers, therefore, it is necessary to call the office and make an appointment.”

Emergency Conservation Program

FSA is accepting ECP applications in Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Calcasieu, Cameron, Catahoula, DeSoto, Evangeline, Franklin, Grant, Iberia, Jackson, Jeff Davis, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Red River, Sabine, St. Landry, Union, Vernon, and Winn parishes. Contact your local FSA office for approved ECP practices.

ECP helps you with the cost to restore damaged farmland to pre-disaster conditions. You may receive up to 75 percent of the cost of approved restoration activity. Limited resource, socially disadvantaged and beginning farmers and ranchers may receive up to 90 percent cost-share.

In most cases, you must apply for assistance prior to beginning reconstructive work. FSA’s National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and environmental compliance review process is required to be completed before any actions are taken. Submitting an application after reconstructive work has been completed may not qualify for ECP. Conservation concerns that were present on the land prior to the disaster are not eligible for ECP assistance.

FSA County Committees will evaluate applications based on information provided and if applicable, an on-site inspection of the damaged land, taking into consideration the type and extent of the damage. Submission of an application does not guarantee that cost-share funding will be provided.

Emergency Forest Restoration Program

FSA is accepting EFRP applications in Allen, Beauregard, Bienville, Caddo, Calcasieu, Caldwell, Claiborne, Evangeline, Grant, Jackson, LaSalle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Sabine, Union, Vernon, Webster and Winn parishes.

EFRP provides payments to eligible owners of nonindustrial private forest (NIPF) land to enable them to carry out emergency measures to restore land damaged by a natural disaster. After applications are received, local FSA County Committees determine land eligibility using information provided and if applicable, an on-site damage inspection to assess the type and extent of damage.

Eligible forest restoration practices include debris removal, such as down or damaged trees, in order to establish a new stand or provide natural regeneration; site preparation, planting materials and labor to replant forest land; restoration of forestland roads, fire lanes, fuel breaks or erosion control structures; fencing, tree shelters and tree tubes to protect trees from wildlife damage; and wildlife enhancement to provide cover openings and wildlife habitat.

In order to meet eligibility requirements, NIPF land must have existing tree cover or had tree cover immediately before the natural disaster occurred and be sustainable for growing trees. The land must also be owned by any nonindustrial private individual, group, association, corporation or other private legal entity that has definitive decision-making authority over the land. The natural disaster must have resulted in damage that if untreated would impair or endanger the natural resources on the land and/or materially affect future use of the land.

More Information

For more information on disaster recovery, visit farmers.gov/recover, or contact your local USDA Service Center. To locate your local FSA office, visit farmers.gov/service-center-locator.

All USDA Service Centers are open for business, including some that are open to visitors to conduct business in person by appointment only. All Service Center visitors wishing to conduct business with the FSA, Natural Resources Conservation Service, or any other Service Center agency should call ahead and schedule an appointment. Service Centers that are open for appointments will pre-screen visitors based on health concerns or recent travel, and visitors must adhere to social distancing guidelines. Visitors are required to wear a face covering during their appointment. Field work will continue with appropriate social distancing. Our program delivery staff will be in the office, and they will be working with our producers in office, by phone, and using online tools. More information can be found at farmers.gov/coronavirus.

