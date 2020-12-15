Lawmakers share text of bipartisan COVID-19 emergency relief bills

The following information has been provided by the Office of Bill Cassidy:

WASHINGTON D.C. (Office of Bill Cassidy) - U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), Joe Manchin (D-WV), Susan Collins (R-ME), Mark Warner (D-VA), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Angus King (I-ME), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Rob Portman (R-OH), and Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Representatives Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) and Tom Reed (R-NY-23) shared the legislative text for the two bipartisan, bicameral COVID-19 emergency relief bills.

The Bipartisan COVID-19 Emergency Relief Act of 2020 provides as much as $748 billion in relief to American students, families, businesses, workers, and health care providers during this crisis. The Bipartisan State and Local Support and Small Business Protection Act of 2020 provides $160 billion in funding for state and local governments and liability protections if an agreement is reached on liability protections.

“COVID infections are rising. Small business owners and their employees are afraid of going bankrupt and losing their jobs. Families are wondering how to afford food and rent. This bill reflects weeks of good-faith negotiations from both Republicans and Democrats to find a solution that delivers relief to struggling Americans. This is Congress’ last chance to pass a relief bill before Christmas. We must deliver for the good of our country,” said Dr. Cassidy.

Click here bill text of the Bipartisan COVID-19 Emergency Relief Act of 2020.

Click here for a summary of the Bipartisan COVID-19 Emergency Relief Act of 2020

Click here for bill text of the Bipartisan State and Local Support and Small Business Protection Act of 2020.

Click here to view Cassidy’s press conference remarks on YouTube.

Click here to download Cassidy’s press conference remarks.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 Office of Bill Cassidy. All rights reserved.