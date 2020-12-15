Advertisement

Local agencies learn to combat human trafficking in three-day training

By Javonti Thomas
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:59 PM CST
POLLOCK, La. (KALB) - Local organizations are learning new interactive ways to stop human trafficking in Central Louisiana.

For three days, professionals with the Children’s Advocacy Network, Cenla Pregnancy Center, Family Justice Center, local DCFS offices and others are participating in the Love 146 community-based training. Love 146 is a human rights organization working to end child trafficking and exploitation through survivor care and prevention.

The training focuses on youth most at-risk, which includes children in the juvenile and child welfare systems. The training will teach local support service workers techniques to better their outreach with children.

According to Love 146, at any moment 40.3 million are being victimized in situations of trafficking and exploitation worldwide, about 25 percent involve children.

Local organization leaders believe social media is a gateway to human trafficking and encourage parents to watch their child’s activity online.

“You can actually be sitting in the living room area watching a family movie and your teen sends a picture out,” said Maegan d’Autremont, Trafficking Coordinator at the Children’s Advocacy Network. “That picture may get blackmailed, and it could be exchanged for anything of value.”

The number to the National Human Trafficking Hotline is 1-(888) 373-7888.

You can learn more about the Love 146 training by clicking here.

