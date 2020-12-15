Advertisement

Louisiana’s 8 electoral college members cast ballots for President Trump

By Matt Houston
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - President Donald Trump officially won Louisiana’s eight electoral votes Monday, Dec. 14.

The state’s eight electoral college members, all Republicans, cast their ballots for the incumbent in a ceremony at the state capitol.

“There is a constitution and there is a process. We are in the middle of it. Regardless of any type of feelings we have on this and regardless of where we are, we must endeavor to preserve the republic. We must endeavor to preserve the constitution,” Eric Skrmetta, Chair of Louisiana Electoral College, said.

Trump secured roughly 1.2 million votes in the Pelican State. Louisiana’s electors voted to send a letter to Trump, thanking him for backing portions of their agenda. The electors also passed, without discussion, a resolution “in defense of the constitution” urging members of Congress to object to Biden’s victory in certain states.

Congress will meet to count the 538 votes on January 6. Some Republicans are likely to object to Biden’s victory in key swing states, though each chamber of the legislature would have to uphold the election.

Democrats control the House, meaning any theatrics during the certification process would be largely symbolic.

Inauguration day is Jan. 20.

