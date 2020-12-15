Advertisement

Mailing Christmas gifts? Shipping deadlines are fast approaching

Some holiday shipping deadlines are already here, others are fast-approaching.
Some holiday shipping deadlines are already here, others are fast-approaching.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The holidays are upon us and despite the crazy upheaval of 2020, some traditions remain intact, including the rush to ship Christmas gifts in time for them to reach their destinations by Christmas.

Those deadlines are approaching fast and one of them is already here.

Tuesday is the deadline for USPS Retail Ground service for expected delivery by Dec. 25. It’s also the last day to get FedEx Home Delivery and FedEx Ground.

For USPS First Class service for mail and packages, you need to get it in by Friday. Monday is the deadline for FedEx Express Saver and three-day freight, as well as UPS Three-Day Select.

Copyright 2020 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in Woodworth
Dr. James Knoepp was the first health care worker at Cabrini hospital to receive the COVID-19...
CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria gives its first COVID-19 vaccine
Jacob Scott
Man wanted for 6 counts of attempted 2nd-degree murder arrested in Avoyelles Parish
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
A trailer was stolen from the Pineville area on Dec. 7, 2020
Crime Stoppers investigating theft of trailer from Pineville

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
AP sources: Biden expected to pick Buttigieg for transportation secretary
Counting the homeless: 2020 census could lead to help for people in need (Source: Gray DC)
Counting the homeless: 2020 census could lead to help for people in need
FILE - Gray Television will soon launch “Bridging the Great Health Divide – Mississippi Delta...
Gray Television to use Google funding toward health coverage in Mississippi Delta, Appalachia
Americans have been spending more time at home now and much of that time is spent sitting down.
Breaking a sedentary lifestyle during COVID