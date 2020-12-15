Advertisement

Mangham mayor passes away after contracting COVID-19, police chief says

Mayor Natt of Mangham
Mayor Natt of Mangham(KNOE)
By KNOE Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANGHAM, La. (KNOE) - The mayor of the Town of Mangham in Richland Parish has passed away.

Mangham Police Chief Perry Fleming tells KNOE that Mayor Johnny Natt died Monday night of complications due to COVID-19.

A Dec. 15 post on the Mangham Police Department’s Facebook page says, “The Mangham Police Department and the Town of Mangham are saddened by the loss of our Mayor Johnny Natt. The Mayor was not only a friend to us all he was a husband, father, and grandfather. Please keep his family in your prayers.”

Natt was a member of the Louisiana Municipal Association Executive Board. Chief Fleming says Natt was going on six years serving as mayor of Mangham.

The following memory was also posted by the Northeast Louisiana Ambulance Service.

Copyright 2020 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in Woodworth
Dr. James Knoepp was the first health care worker at Cabrini hospital to receive the COVID-19...
CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria gives its first COVID-19 vaccine
Jacob Scott
Man wanted for 6 counts of attempted 2nd-degree murder arrested in Avoyelles Parish
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
A trailer was stolen from the Pineville area on Dec. 7, 2020
Crime Stoppers investigating theft of trailer from Pineville

Latest News

Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
test clip
test clip
LUNCH KID 12/15/20
LUNCH KID 12/15/20
PLEDGE KIDS 12/15/20
PLEDGE KID 12/15/20
Tyler's Morning Forecast
Tyler's Morning Forecast