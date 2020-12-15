Mangham mayor passes away after contracting COVID-19, police chief says

MANGHAM, La. (KNOE) - The mayor of the Town of Mangham in Richland Parish has passed away.

Mangham Police Chief Perry Fleming tells KNOE that Mayor Johnny Natt died Monday night of complications due to COVID-19.

A Dec. 15 post on the Mangham Police Department’s Facebook page says, “The Mangham Police Department and the Town of Mangham are saddened by the loss of our Mayor Johnny Natt. The Mayor was not only a friend to us all he was a husband, father, and grandfather. Please keep his family in your prayers.”

Natt was a member of the Louisiana Municipal Association Executive Board. Chief Fleming says Natt was going on six years serving as mayor of Mangham.

The following memory was also posted by the Northeast Louisiana Ambulance Service.

Copyright 2020 KNOE. All rights reserved.