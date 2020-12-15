Mine collapse on Avery Island kills one; another person still missing in Louisiana

AVERY ISLAND, La. (WAFB) - One employee was still missing at least a day after a roof collapse at a Louisiana salt mine.

Company representatives for Cargill say the collapse happened on Avery Island during the early morning hours of Monday, Dec. 14.

Sixteen other Cargill employees were evacuated without injury.

Cargill representatives said Tuesday, Dec. 15, that one of the missing miners was found dead.

“We are continuing to do everything we can to locate the other team member with whom we have not had contact since the accident,” a company statement states. “Our sympathy is with the family who is mourning the loss of a loved one and we are offering support to them.”

The mine has currently been shut down while first responders and the Mine Safety and Health Administration arrive onsite. Professional grief counselors are also at the scene.

Cargill says an investigation is underway.

