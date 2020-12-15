New Alexandria City Council members sworn in

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In front of friends and family, the newly elected Alexandria City Council members were sworn in at Alexandria City Hall.

This year there were four spots up for grabs on the council. District 5 Councilman Chuck Fowler was the only incumbent who kept a seat. Fowler defeated Bruce Fairbanks during the Nov. 3 election.

The three new members on the council are Reddex Washington for District 1, Cynthia Perry for District 3 and Lee Rubin for the Alexandria City Council At-Large position.

Councilman-elect Washington defeated the incumbent, Malcolm Larvadain, for District 1 during the runoff election on Dec. 5.

“The people decided that they wanted change,” Washington said. “My name was on there for change, and they voted for me for that change. It’s a new day for Alexandria and District 1.”

Councilwoman-elect Perry defeated “Uncle Willie” Chark in the runoff election after beating out former District 3 Councilman and Council President Jules Green for the final runoff spot. Perry lost to Green back in 2016 for the District 3 position.

“You can’t ever give up on what you believe in, and I believe in District 3,” Perry said. “Here I am about to represent them and doing the things that they want to be done. It is most important we work with our council members so that we are not divided.”

The newly-elected Alexandria City Councilman At-Large, Lee Rubin, got back the spot on the council that he held from 2012 to 2016. Rubin defeated Chris Chelette, the President of the Mardi Gras Association, during the runoff election.

“Being re-elected by the people validates the job that we did,” Rubin said. “I think we did a lot to move the city forward during that period of time. We could have done even more if we had more cooperation, but I think with the council that has been chosen now that we are going to see a lot of things get done.”

The new city council said that they are already working towards taking care of blighted properties in the city and getting the rest of the debris cleaned up from the hurricanes.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.