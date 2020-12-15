NOLA man with diaper fetish pleads guilty to human trafficking, drug charges

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A New Orleans man with a diaper fetish who lured a caretaker into believing he was autistic has been sentenced for human trafficking and drug charges.

Rutledge Deas will have his 12-year prison sentence suspended as part of a plea deal. He will serve five years of probation.

Investigators say Deas used social media to obtain home health care and then would pose as disabled while allowing the care provider to change his diaper.

Deas, 29, was arrested on Nov. 14, 2019 by state police.

The LSP investigation revealed that Deas utilized social media advertisements to obtain home health care for his mentally and physically handicapped 18-year-old brother named “Cory.” Upon arranging for a home health care provider, Deas would then pose as “Cory” while allowing the care provider to change his adult diaper and obtain sexual arousal under the false pretenses of being handicapped.

Deas was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail on 10 counts each of sexual battery and human trafficking and one count of possession of a schedule II controlled dangerous substance.

