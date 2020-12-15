One year after accidental shooting, Avoyelles teen has goal to walk again

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - On December 15, 2019, Drake Guillot was accidentally shot by a friend, leaving his family spending the holidays in the hospital as he underwent surgeries.

“This year we’re celebrating life and having Drake here. We’re going to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas,” said Ruby Guillot, his mom.

Guillot was paralyzed by the shooting, and his mother began a Facebook page where she posts videos promoting gun safety and awareness.

“To help families realize that it’s really important, especially during hunting season, to check those guns,” Ruby said.

It’s been a difficult year of adjustment for Drake and his family to their new normal.

“Well, I’m glad to be here. Being in this chair sucks but it’s better than not being here at all I guess,” Drake Guillot said.

A bright spot came this fall when Drake was scheduled to undergo intensive therapy at the Kennedy Krieger Spinal Cord Injury Institute.

“His reality is just setting in and he’s ready to get out of the chair and I don’t blame him,” Ruby said.

However, after he and his mom flew to Baltimore, Drake tested positive for COVID-19, causing him to have to miss the therapy. Drake didn’t show any symptoms at the time.

“It feels like it’ll just be another day. Another day in my new normal,” Drake said.

The family recently celebrated Drake’s first year in recovery with a special mass, and a family get together. Over the next year, Ruby plans to keep spreading her message of gun safety on social media, and they have plans to travel to Kennedy Krieger for the therapy in 2021.

“We are going to go back and his dad and I told him whatever dreams you have, whatever goals you want to reach, we’ll do every opportunity to get you there. You just have to do the work. His goal and his dream is to walk and that’s what we’re going to reach for. It didn’t happen this year. Hopefully, maybe next year,” Ruby said.

