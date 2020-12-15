Advertisement

Rapides Regional Medical Center mourns passing of longtime volunteer Lula Hale

Lula Hale
Lula Hale(Source: Rapides Regional Medical Center)
By John Marcase
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following story was released to KALB courtesy of Rapides Regional Medical Center:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - Rapides Regional Medical Center is mourning the passing of one of its most beloved Auxiliary members, Lula Hale.

Mrs. Hale died Sunday at the age of 99. She served as a volunteer at RRMC from May 1988 until December 2015. She often spent as many hours at the hospital as full-time employees, arriving before sunrise and leaving after sunset. Mrs. Lula, as she was called by everyone, was even honored one year as Mardi Gras queen for the Surgery Department’s annual Fat Tuesday parade.

In 2011, the Louisiana Time Savings Bank Volunteer Program honored her for 2,023 hours of service that year. She retired from the auxiliary shortly after her 94th birthday in 2015. In all, it is estimated she completed 50,000 volunteer hours at Rapides Regional Medical Center.

“Mrs. Lula was the most self-giving, dedicated person I know,” said RRMC Chaplain Wayne Sibley, who oversees the Rapides Regional Auxiliary. “Her concern was always for the other person, never about herself. In fact, she would not like all of this attention given to her, but she deserves this and so much more.

“She had a true servant’s heart. She was dedicated to Rapides Regional Medical Center.  As a volunteer, she worked 4-5 days a week, usually over 8 hours a day, and always had a smile. She was dedicated to her family, her church, but most of all her Savior and Lord Jesus Christ.  Mrs. Lula was deeply loved and respected by all that knew her. Regional Medical Center and the Volunteers will never be the same for having been touched by Mrs. Lula Hale.”

The funeral for Mrs. Lula will be held Thursday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. at Hixson Brothers in Pineville. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Hixson prior to the funeral.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 RRMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in Woodworth
Dr. James Knoepp was the first health care worker at Cabrini hospital to receive the COVID-19...
CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria gives its first COVID-19 vaccine
Jacob Scott
Man wanted for 6 counts of attempted 2nd-degree murder arrested in Avoyelles Parish
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
A trailer was stolen from the Pineville area on Dec. 7, 2020
Crime Stoppers investigating theft of trailer from Pineville

Latest News

It’s the storm after the storm, flooding following Hurricane Delta.
FEMA assistance deadline for Delta victims is Dec. 16
FEMA deadline for Delta survivors
FEMA deadline for Delta survivors
David Cheng, director of inpatient pharmacy, holds the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at...
Dr. Holcombe discusses rollout of COVID-19 vaccine
Dr. Holcombe discusses rollout of COVID-19 vaccine