Trojans and Tigers remain as final local teams in playoffs

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Two teams are left with the chance to play for a state title hanging in the balance.

The ASH Trojans, and the Many Tigers.

“It feels good,” ASH head coach Thomas Bachman said. “By just watching the tape and getting prepared, we knew if we went and played well we were going to be in a ballgame.”

“I’m proud of the kids because they found a way,” Many head coach Jess Curtis said. “I’m just glad to survive and get to come back home and play football here.”

For ASH, they battled their way back last week against Zachary.

Trailing 21-10 at half, the Trojans outscored Zachary 21-7 and won the game 31 to 28.

“We knew by the reaction of the kids by the time we had made it in the locker room that we’re about to go battle for every minute of this game,” Bachman said. “There was not going to be any let up or get down. I remember walking in and walking right back out saying ‘let the kids have it’.”

They will face a familiar foe this week: the West Monroe Rebels.

It’s a rematch of their game in week three The Rebels are no stranger to the semifinals, making it three times in a row from 2016 to 2018.

The Trojans on the other hand are new to the scene. The last time these teams played ASH lost 18-10.

Now it’s left up to them to get the job done.

“They’re ready to go to work, ready to prepare, and ready to handle their business day in and day out,” Bachman said. “We have to do everything we can as coaches to make sure they’re prepared.”

As for Many, they played their first game of the playoffs against Amite. They edged out the Warriors 34-30.

“We had to find a way out of there,” Curtis said. “We had to find a way to shake the rust off and play our style of football. We didn’t play the way we needed to play and I’m just proud of us that we didn’t go in our shell. We didn’t blink. It was fun to watch. I was very proud of how we shook the rust off and settled in.”

Many is making the semifinals for the fifth time in a row. They’re facing the 12th seeded General Trass Panthers.

The Panthers have caught fire late in the season, upsetting St. Helena and North Caddo.

With the title game being moved to Turpin Stadium, Many would basically be playing a home game.

Their school only being 30 minutes away from Northwestern State in Natchitoches.

“We will take every kind of a home-field advantage,” Curtis said. “We’ll gladly play at Northwestern but I’ve said all along, we’ll play at our place, their place, cow pasture, parking lot, or Walmart. We don’t care.”

Both the Trojans and Tigers will play at home on Friday, December 18.

