Coughlin Saunders Foundation, State Grant invest $100,000

ALEXANDRIA, La. (CLTCC) - Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) has received a $50,000 grant from the Coughlin Saunders Foundation to support workforce training efforts. Those funds are being matched by a Louisiana Community & Technical College’s Workforce Training Rapid Response Grant, providing $100,000 in funding for programs at the CLTCC’s two campus locations in downtown Alexandria.

“We are so very grateful for the support of the Coughlin Saunders Foundation as well as the LCTCS’s Workforce Training Rapides Response program,” said CLTCC Chancellor Jimmy Sawtelle. “These critically needed investments will allow us to foster growth in our academic programs at the main campus and the CLECO Advanced Manufacturing Center, increase workforce training opportunities for our students and ultimately achieve a positive economic impact on Rapides Parish and Central Louisiana.” Anne Maynard with the Coughlin Saunders Board of Trustees said, “Both Hugh Coughlin and Rife Saunders strongly believed in the importance of having a skilled workforce in Central Louisiana.”

The grant dollars will be used to provide equipment and training for two workforce training programs and to upgrade an audio visual system at the main campus building.

Specifically, CLTCC will acquire train-the-trainer certification from the National Coalition of Certification Center (NC3) and training equipment for the school’s Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Technician program. By integrating the NC3 industry certifications and adding the training equipment the school projects it will be able to train and certify up to 20 HVAC specialists annually. Additionally, these resources will be coupled with a new initiative to create an AC/Refrigeration mobile training center to assist with training, outreach, and recruitment at high schools within the community.

In addition to enhancing the HVAC program, grant funds will be used to expand training in the Residential/Commercial Grade Electrical program. CLTCC students will receive new industry standard electrician trainings applicable across multiple industries. This will create flexible, stackable, and relevant training credentials for both traditional students and incumbent workers.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 CLTCC. All rights reserved.