Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office seeks missing person: Danny Shouse

Danny Shouse
Danny Shouse(EPSO)
By KALB Staff and EPSO
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VILLE PLATTE, La. (KALB) - The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing person: Danny Shouse.

EPSO says Shouse was last seen around 11 a.m. on Dec. 14 at his girlfriend’s residence on Clover Lane in Ville Platte wearing jeans and a brown, leather jacket.

Shouse is described as an average height male approximately 5′8, weighs about 185 lbs., grey hair, brown eyes and a fair skin tone. He was driving a 2014 white Nissan Maxima with a Louisiana License Plate #717DOH with dark tinted windows. He is known frequently to be in the area known as the Hill in Opelousas.

If anyone has any information or comes into contact with Shouse, they are asked to contact EPSO at 337-363-2161.

