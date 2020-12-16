Advertisement

FEMA assistance deadline for Delta victims is Dec. 16

By KALB Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The deadline for Hurricane Delta survivors to register for FEMA assistance is Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Federal assistance includes help for temporary housing, rental assistance and repair or replacement of damaged property. Additionally, grants may be available to help with other expenses such as medical and dental care, childcare, funeral and burial costs, replacing essential household items, moving and storage, vehicle repairs and cleanup.

To see if you live in a designated parish:

