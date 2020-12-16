Advertisement

Local church helps approximately 200 people with Christmas dinner

By Corey Howard
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A deacon at Mount (Mt.) Zion Missionary Baptist Church wants to make sure everyone has what they need for Christmas dinner.

Ronnie Brooks spent his Saturday morning passing out groceries to approximately 200 people.

“The gospel of Matthew, the 25th chapter starting around the 42nd verse said, ‘I was hungry, and you didn’t feed me,’” Brooks said when asked what made him want to giveaway groceries.

Brooks says he and the church are doing God’s will by helping people in need.

“The bags consist of meat, beans, rice, potatoes and bread,” Brooks said.

Each recipient of a bag showed their gratitude by saying “thank you.”

“They are very happy we are doing what we are doing,” Brooks said.

“You have to do something with your time instead of doing something wrong,” said Bobby Johnson, another deacon with the church. “So this is a good thing, I don’t mind doing it, and I’ll always be a part of this church.”

