LSUA selected as one-stop operator for Rapides Workforce Development Board

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - Louisiana State University of Alexandria has been selected as the One-Stop Operator for the Rapides Workforce Development Board, according to Dr. Randall Dupont, Dean of the College of Business.

The One-Stop Operator provides coordination between partners and service providers making up the workforce delivery system in Rapides Parish.

“It serves as a managing partner that ensures integration of services from all partner agencies,” said Dupont.

Funding for the One-Stop Operator is provided by the Louisiana Workforce Commission through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, which is designed to help job seekers access employment, education, training, and support services to succeed in the labor market and to match employers with the skilled workers.

In Rapides Parish the workforce development system is a network of federal, state, and local entities that function to support economic expansion and develop the skills of the local workforce. The One-Stop Operator is responsible for coordinating the services these partners, which include the following:

Workforce Operations Dept. - WIOA Title I Adult, Dislocated Worker and Youth Services

LA Rehabilitation Services - vocational rehabilitation for the disabled

Louisiana Workforce Commission - unemployment insurance, Wagner-Peyser services, and Trade Adjustment Assistance services

Central Louisiana Technical Community College - Adult Education services (HiSET)

Dept. of Children & Family Services - Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)

Cenla Community Action Committee - services provided through Community Services Block Grants (CSBG)

SCSEP - Senior Community Service Employment Program

Job Corps - residential education and job training program for at-risk youth

These services are provided through the Rapides Business and Career Solutions Center (One­Stop) located at 5610-B Coliseum, Blvd. in Alexandria.

“The College of Business at LSUA seeks to be a catalyst for economic growth in central Louisiana,” said Dupont, “and our vision is in alignment with the vision of the Louisiana Workforce Commission, which is to make Louisiana the best place in the country to get a job or grow a business.”

LaKeshia Williams, Director of Continuing Education & Community Outreach, will serve as the One-Stop Operator for LSUA.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 LSUA. All rights reserved.