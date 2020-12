ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Holy Savior Menard Eagles (6-3) fell to the Natchitoches Central Chiefs (6-1), 70-59 on Tuesday night.

Daylen Turner led the Eagles in scoring with 23 points, while Jacques Hopewell followed with 12 points.

For the Chiefs, Darius Young led with 23 points.

