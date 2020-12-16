Advertisement

NSU president inducted as Barksdale AFB honorary commander

Dr. Chris Maggio, Northwestern State University president and 2nd Bomb Wing honorary commander,...
Dr. Chris Maggio, Northwestern State University president and 2nd Bomb Wing honorary commander, posed for an official photo at Barksdale Air Force Base Dec. 10.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)
By Leah Jackson
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following story was released to KALB courtesy of Northwestern State University:

NATCHITOCHES, La. - Dr. Chris Maggio, president of Northwestern State University, was one of several community leaders inducted as honorary commanders at Barksdale Air Force on Dec. 10. 

The goal of the honorary commander program is to build and maintain a strong and lasting bond between Barksdale Air Force Base and surrounding communities while exposing community leaders to the important role of today’s military.  This is the second year Maggio received the honor.

The U.S. Air Force developed the honorary commanders program to improve community relations with the service.  Civilian leaders from around the region are paired with specific units and encouraged to exchange ideas and experiences while building relationships. Maggio was paired with the 2nd Bomb Wing leadership.

The military commanders immerse their honorary commanders in the unit’s mission, structure and programs, and invite them to take part in quarterly activities and other events on base allowing the honorary commander to observe their duties and the mission.

Honorary Commanders use their insight into base operations, missions requirements and capabilities to facilitate partnerships with the local community to bridge the military-civilian gap and serve as military advocates within their spheres of influence in the local community.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 NSU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in Woodworth
Dr. James Knoepp was the first health care worker at Cabrini hospital to receive the COVID-19...
CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria gives its first COVID-19 vaccine
Jacob Scott
Man wanted for 6 counts of attempted 2nd-degree murder arrested in Avoyelles Parish
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
A trailer was stolen from the Pineville area on Dec. 7, 2020
Crime Stoppers investigating theft of trailer from Pineville

Latest News

Menard falls to Natchitoches Central, 70-59
Menard falls to Natchitoches Central, 70-59
Louisiana superintendent: Prioritize vaccine on school staff
Ronnie Brooks, a deacon at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, spent his Saturday morning...
Local church helps approximately 200 people with Christmas dinner
Alexandria church provides groceries for 200 people