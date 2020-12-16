NSU president inducted as Barksdale AFB honorary commander

The following story was released to KALB courtesy of Northwestern State University:

NATCHITOCHES, La. - Dr. Chris Maggio, president of Northwestern State University, was one of several community leaders inducted as honorary commanders at Barksdale Air Force on Dec. 10.

The goal of the honorary commander program is to build and maintain a strong and lasting bond between Barksdale Air Force Base and surrounding communities while exposing community leaders to the important role of today’s military. This is the second year Maggio received the honor.

The U.S. Air Force developed the honorary commanders program to improve community relations with the service. Civilian leaders from around the region are paired with specific units and encouraged to exchange ideas and experiences while building relationships. Maggio was paired with the 2nd Bomb Wing leadership.

The military commanders immerse their honorary commanders in the unit’s mission, structure and programs, and invite them to take part in quarterly activities and other events on base allowing the honorary commander to observe their duties and the mission.

Honorary Commanders use their insight into base operations, missions requirements and capabilities to facilitate partnerships with the local community to bridge the military-civilian gap and serve as military advocates within their spheres of influence in the local community.

