Advertisement

Officials seek developer for abandoned Louisiana theme park

FILE -This Aug. 27, 2013 aerial file photo, shows abandoned Six Flags amusement par in New...
FILE -This Aug. 27, 2013 aerial file photo, shows abandoned Six Flags amusement par in New Orleans. Officials in New Orleans are searching for a developer to revitalize a former Six Flags amusement park site that was left abandoned after Hurricane Katrina.(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — Officials in New Orleans are searching for a developer to revitalize a former Six Flags amusement park site that was left abandoned after Hurricane Katrina.

Many prior attempts to get the site off the ground have all fallen through. But a city official said Monday they are still determined to restore the area.

The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reports the city is giving developers until Feb. 9, 2021, to submit their ideas for the site.

A shortlist of developers will then be asked to submit full proposals for the theme park and nearby 65-acre site.

An official says they are aiming to choose a developer by the end of June.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in Woodworth
Dr. James Knoepp was the first health care worker at Cabrini hospital to receive the COVID-19...
CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria gives its first COVID-19 vaccine
Jacob Scott
Man wanted for 6 counts of attempted 2nd-degree murder arrested in Avoyelles Parish
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
A trailer was stolen from the Pineville area on Dec. 7, 2020
Crime Stoppers investigating theft of trailer from Pineville

Latest News

It’s the storm after the storm, flooding following Hurricane Delta.
FEMA assistance deadline for Delta victims is Dec. 16
FEMA deadline for Delta survivors
FEMA deadline for Delta survivors
Louisiana Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley speaks to the House Education Committee...
Louisiana superintendent: Prioritize vaccine on school staff
Miner hat
Mine collapse on Avery Island kills one; another person still missing in Louisiana