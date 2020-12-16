Advertisement

Pineville relieves Moore of head coaching duties

Darin Moore
Darin Moore(KALB Sports)
By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville High School administration announced Wednesday, Dec. 16 that they will part ways with football coach Darin Moore.

Prior to serving as Pineville’s head football coach, Moore was an assistant in 2018 under Dennis Dunn and went 9-12 as False River’s coach from 2016-2017.

Moore was named head coach in May of 2019. During his time, Moore went 5-12 for the Rebels and helped lead them this year to their second playoff appearance in three seasons. This year, Moore also lead the team to their first-ever District 2-5A win since 2014 and the first time they defeated multiple Class 5A opponents.

