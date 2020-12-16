Rebel Relaunch helps students succeed

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - During an unprecedented school year, Pineville High School is not letting their students struggle alone.

Samantha Chapin is a PHS Algebra teacher who says some students are struggling due to the constant changes this year has brought on. The school created Rebel Relaunch so that students can improve during a hard year.

“It has just been a truly stressful year,” Chapin said.

From natural disasters to virtual learning, all during the coronavirus pandemic, teachers and students have had a challenging year. Senior student A’Tyra Norris said she misses seeing her friends every day at school.

“It’s kind of hard staying motivated to come to school,” Norris said. “And then you come back, and you have to catch up on a lot of stuff. It’s kind of just hard overall.”

Nayah Mayorca is a new student at PHS and said she enjoys being a Rebel, but it’s been tough with the pandemic.

“The COVID situation is really hard,” Mayorca said. “I do miss everybody coming to school on one day every week.”

Mayorca said PHS is doing a good job handling the pandemic. With all the uncertainty, Chapin said communication has been a tough obstacle to overcome.

“The communication with the kids and the parents...them understanding what’s expected for them, how are they able to do work, how do they turn in work, how do they get in touch with teachers...it’s just been truly difficult having a solid communication,” Chapin said.

Rebel Relaunch was a chance for struggling students to meet with their teachers to talk about the challenges they’re facing with schoolwork.

“To give the kids encouragement that hey, it’s not over yet, and by all means, if you put your heart and soul into it, there’s no reason you shouldn’t be able to move on to the next grade and succeed,” Chapin said.

Parents are thankful teachers are doing what they can to make sure students succeed.

“I really like it because it’s an opportunity to talk with the teachers one by one and then ask them, and it’s getting that feedback about my daughter. So, that’s really good,” Mayorca’s mother said.

For students, Rebel Relaunch puts positivity in a bad situation.

“It makes me feel good to know that the teachers actually care about me,” Norris said.

Josef Bayone teaches Spanish I at PHS. According to Bayone, for teachers, it’s all about keeping a positive attitude to help students move forward.

“Every one of these kids with their heads down, I need to give them something to go and lift their heads up with. I need to show them the advantages that they have. I need show them that, you know what, the sun is going to come out tomorrow,” Bayone said.

The event helped Pineville High School students get closer to success.

“We’re dedicated to our kids, and we just really want to see them succeed,” Chapin said. “We don’t want to tear any of our kids down, we are all in the same goal, the same mission and that’s to see them graduate.”

There were 285 total students invited to Rebel Relaunch. They met their goal of more than 50 students with 55 students who attended. Each family received a BJ’s Pizza coupon. Chapin thanked everyone involved.

