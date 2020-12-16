Saints Drew Brees officially designated to return off injured reserve

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Saints quarterback Drew Brees was officially designated to return to practice Wednesday, per a report from Nick Underhill of New Orleans Football.com.

This is a big step in the possibility of him returning to play soon. Brees has missed the last four games with broken ribs and a collapsed lung. The team went 3-1 with Taysom Hill as a starter during those games. The Saints have a 21-day window to officially activate Brees.

Brees, 41, leads the league in completion percentage at 73.5% and has thrown 18 touchdowns to three interceptions in nine games this season.

