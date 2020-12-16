Advertisement

Saints Drew Brees officially designated to return off injured reserve

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) watches from the sideline in the second half of...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) watches from the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.(AP Photo/Butch Dill) (Source: Butch Dill)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Saints quarterback Drew Brees was officially designated to return to practice Wednesday, per a report from Nick Underhill of New Orleans Football.com.

This is a big step in the possibility of him returning to play soon. Brees has missed the last four games with broken ribs and a collapsed lung. The team went 3-1 with Taysom Hill as a starter during those games. The Saints have a 21-day window to officially activate Brees.

Brees, 41, leads the league in completion percentage at 73.5% and has thrown 18 touchdowns to three interceptions in nine games this season.

