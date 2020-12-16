Suspect in Rifle Range Road shooting investigation shot to death in Texas

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (RPSO) - On Wednesday, December 16, Rapides Sheriff’s Detectives were contacted by Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Investigators about a wanted person from Rapides Parish being found dead as a result of a shooting.

On Monday, December 14, at approximately 10:45 a.m., deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to an in progress call at the Ravinia Apartments located at 2400 Spring Rain Dr. in north Harris County. Upon arrival, responding deputies located two unidentified black males, both in the early twenties, unresponsive from apparent gunshot wounds. EMS personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced both males deceased. Deputies spoke with several witnesses who indicated one of the males resided at the apartment complex. Deputies checked a nearby apartment and discovered the front door had been forced open, but no other victims were located inside.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Crime Scene Units responded to the scene to conduct the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing at this time, and investigators urge anyone with information about this case to call the homicide unit at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

According to Rapides Detectives, one of the deceased has been identified as Ahmond Da’shawn Mason, 29 of Alexandria. Mason was wanted by RPSO in connection with a shooting that occurred on November 18 on Rifle Range Road in Pineville.

ORIGINAL STORY: WANTED: RPSO seeking suspect in November 18th shooting

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 RPSO. All rights reserved.