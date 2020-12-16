Advertisement

Walmart gives shipping deadlines for holiday orders

FILE - This June 1, 2017 file photo shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla.
FILE - This June 1, 2017 file photo shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla.(AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you haven’t ordered your Christmas gifts yet, you have a few more days to do so at Walmart.

The retailer has announced its shipping deadlines to get deliveries in time for the holidays.

For free two-day shipping, orders must be placed by Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. local time. The deadline for free next-day delivery is Dec. 21 by 2 p.m. local time.

Orders must be placed by Dec. 23 at 4 p.m. local time for in-store pickup on Christmas Eve.

Many retailers are warning of delivery delays because of the increase in online shopping.

Experts warn shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine could also impact delivery times.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
Dr. James Knoepp was the first health care worker at Cabrini hospital to receive the COVID-19...
CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria gives its first COVID-19 vaccine
Jacob Scott
Man wanted for 6 counts of attempted 2nd-degree murder arrested in Avoyelles Parish
FILE -This Aug. 27, 2013 aerial file photo, shows abandoned Six Flags amusement par in New...
Officials seek developer for abandoned Louisiana theme park
Mangham Mayor Johnnie Natt
Mangham mayor passes away after contracting COVID-19

Latest News

Grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, banks and other businesses providing services deemed...
Germany enters harder lockdown as virus deaths hit new high
Coronavirus outbreak forces fast food franchises to ask government for help
Coronavirus outbreak forces fast food franchises to ask government for help
There is a round of applause at a Jackson Health System facility in Miami as doctors and nurses...
When, where the average American will get COVID-19 vaccine is uncertain
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Negotiators near agreement on long-delayed COVID-19 aid bill
There is a round of applause at a Jackson Health System facility in Miami as doctors and nurses...
When, where the average American will get COVID-19 vaccine is uncertain