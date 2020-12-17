2 confirmed dead in small plane crash near BAFB; investigation underway

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KSLA) - Two people are dead after a plane crash near Barksdale Air Force Base (BAFB), officials with the base confirmed.

BAFB and Bossier City authorities are investigating the crash, which happened around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Air traffic controllers lost radar contact with a civilian aircraft over the east reservation of BAFB.

Around 5 a.m., local first responders arrived at the scene for a search and rescue operation. Personnel from the base and Bossier City authorities found the plane around 8:25 a.m. in a wooded area on the base’s east reservation. The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office provided a drone to help find the wreckage.

The names of those killed in the crash have not yet been released, however, a source close to the family says they are two young men from the Shreveport-Bossier area.

The FAA and NTSB will take over the investigation into the crash.

