Alex WinterFete Wonder Lane moved to Sunday night

Wonder Lane moved to Sunday night
Wonder Lane moved to Sunday night(City of Alexandria)
By City of Alexandria
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (City of Alexandria) - Due to rain in the forecast for Saturday night, the second night of the Alex WinterFete Wonder Lane drive-thru Christmas experience has been moved to Sunday.

The time will remain the same, from 5:30-8:30 p.m., but Sunday, Dec. 20 instead of Saturday night.

