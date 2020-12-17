Alex WinterFete Wonder Lane moved to Sunday night

ALEXANDRIA, La. (City of Alexandria) - Due to rain in the forecast for Saturday night, the second night of the Alex WinterFete Wonder Lane drive-thru Christmas experience has been moved to Sunday.

The time will remain the same, from 5:30-8:30 p.m., but Sunday, Dec. 20 instead of Saturday night.

