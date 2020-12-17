Alexandria woman sentenced to 20 years for 2018 fatal stabbing

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria woman who pleaded guilty this month to manslaughter for the April 2018 stabbing death of a man on Main Street, has been sentenced.

Angela Jones, 52, was sentenced by Judge Greg Beard to 20 years with the Department of Corrections for the death of Danny Smith, 57.

In addition, the court recommended that Jones be screened for substance abuse and mental health treatment while with the DOC.

Jones was represented by Averil Sanders, Jr. the case was prosecuted by Christopher Bowman.

