ASH’s Taylor is first to sign in early signing period; Signs with Stanford football

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Senior High tight end Shield Taylor made things official on Wednesday, Dec. 16 at the start of the Early Signing Period. Taylor will be heading to Stanford next fall.

Congrats to @ash_trojanFB TE for signing today!



He’ll be continuing his education and football career @Stanford 💪🏽 #cenlapreps pic.twitter.com/d1m4yvnzAW — Nicole Hutchison (@nhutchisontv) December 16, 2020

“I’ve seen some schools where there are 600 or 400 offers that go out, and you see Stanford there at the bottom with 73 offers given out because it is a very difficult school to get into,” head coach Thomas Bachman said. “So, the fact that we have one right here that is one of our own makes me incredibly proud to stand here.”

Taylor verbally committed to the university in late July over 27 other offers.

I feel very blessed to be in this position! Incredibly thankful for all of these great programs that have offered me an opportunity to continue playing this game and further my education!! #AGTG pic.twitter.com/mK1JTk3IZK — Shield Taylor (@ShieldTaylor1) June 17, 2020

In the last two years, the senior tight end has been a key factor in the Trojans’ success. Taylor has caught ten passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns. He’s also been an effective blocker that’s allowed the Trojans’ run game to be effective.

When it comes to academics, Taylor is just as motivated to succeed. He has a cumulative GPA of 4.35 on a 4.0 scale. In fact, he received recognition for maintaining the highest GPA in the state in athletics.

