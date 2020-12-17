Advertisement

Blighted properties addressed in Alexandria

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Blighted properties in Alexandria have been an issue that members of the Alexandria City Council have wanted to address.

Newly-elected District 1 Councilman Reddex Washington started Project 222 to begin tearing down some of the blighted properties that have been abandoned in his district. The first torn down property in Project 222 was on 16th St. in District 1.

Washington said the debris leftover from the torn-down house could take longer to pick up because of safety concerns but several businesses stepped up that will help clean up afterward. Private donors and other companies donated money to help pay for the project.

Washington said that the property owners knew that tearing down the house was the best option for it.

“A family was living in the home when it caught fire a few years ago, and I happen to be friends with the owner of this one. I’ve been talking with her and she understands if we leave this house the way it is, it could be another house that we are pulling out a dead body or a house that attracts crime,” Washington said. “What this property owner did was they said let’s do what it takes to help Alexandria and help District 1 move forward.”

Washington said the plan is to try to take down at least one blighted property in Alexandria per month.

