Delta Airlines makes donation to United Way of Central Louisiana to help hurricane survivors

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The United Way of Central Louisiana now has hundreds of items for people in Cenla still recovering from hurricanes Laura and Delta.

On Thursday, Dec. 17, a Delta Airlines delivery truck donated a truckload of household items and other goods to the United Way at their warehouse at England Airpark in Alexandria. The England Authority donated the warehouse to the non-profit for long-term recovery after Hurricane Laura. Since then, hundreds of donated goods have been stored at the warehouse and sent out to people in need across Cenla.

On Thursday, with help from Delta Airlines, England Airpark and Ready Ice, a total of 19 pallets were loaded into the warehouse. Now the items, ranging from gloves to blankets, cutlery and even sanitizer will all be available for families in need, who may be looking at years of recovery following both hurricanes.

“Fifty percent of the population in Central Louisiana struggles to make their budget work for them on the best days here. So when you take tornadoes, when you take COVID, and you take two hurricanes impacting our region, families are struggling and need all the help that they can get for long term recovery.”

On Thursday, Delta Airlines sent in the donation for long-term recovery, Ready Ice provided the forklifts and England Airpark provided the labor. England Airpark Executive Director Sandra McQuain says it’s all about coming together to help the people in our community who are still struggling.

“You know a lot of us think of an airline as just a means of getting from point A to point B, and we forget that these are businesses in our community that invest in the local economy. They hire our friends and neighbors and give them great jobs. Their efforts today, on behalf of United Way, just show that they are a committed, dedicated business partner to Central Louisiana, and we at England Airpark are very proud to have our partner contributing to the community in this way.”

The United Way has a 1-800 number set up for families who need help with the recovery process. For assistance, you can call 1-800-722-1128 , or 318-553-5831 .

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.