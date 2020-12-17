Advertisement

Fire kills 240,000 chickens at Florida farm

Three barns containing up to 80,000 chickens each caught fire.
Three barns containing up to 80,000 chickens each caught fire.(Source: WFTS, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DADE CITY, Fla. (AP) — A fire early Thursday killed as many as 240,000 chickens at a Florida farm operated by one of the nation’s largest egg producers.

The Pasco County fire department reports that three barns containing up to 80,000 chickens each caught fire at the plant operated by Mississippi-based Cal-Maine. It was reported about 1 a.m.

The company says on its website that it is the largest producer and distributor of shell eggs in the United States. It sells under brands including Egg-Land’s Best and Land O’ Lakes.

The farm, one of many Cal-Maine operates, is about 40 miles north of Tampa.

The company has more than 50 million chickens nationally and sells over a billion eggs annually, about 20% of the country’s production.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ahmond Da’shawn Mason is wanted in connection to a shooting on November 18th in Pineville.
Suspect in Rifle Range Road shooting investigation shot to death in Texas
38 officers have left APD this year, 17 for other agencies
For the second time in about four years, a family in Forest Hill has lost their home to a house...
Forest Hill family of seven lose everything in house fire
Theresa Hood, RN – C, BSN, MS, Director of Education, RRMC and Crystal Cole, RN, BSN, Employee...
Rapides Regional Medical Center gets first COVID-19 vaccinations
Darin Moore
Pineville relieves Moore of head coaching duties

Latest News

Charm Kennedy, 5, lost oxygen for nearly an hour after suffering a heart aneurysm while playing...
Cenla girl fights to live after heart aneurysm, father dies en-route to hospital
The Commerce and Treasury departments were hacked in a monthslong global cyberespionage...
US cybersecurity agency warns of ‘grave’ threat from hack
In this March 5, 2020, file photo Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., Native American Caucus co-chair,...
AP source: Biden to pick Rep. Haaland as interior secretary
U.S. Surgeon General does an interview over Zoom about COVID-19 issues of the day.
Surgeon General discusses COVID vaccinations: “The finish line is in sight”