Forest Hill family of seven lose everything in house fire

FOREST HILL, La. (KALB) - For the second time in about four years a family in Forest Hill has lost their home to a house fire, but this time was different.

Jessica Thompson returned home on Monday, Dec. 14 and saw her house up in flames. She was taking a final earlier that day, preparing to graduate from Northwestern State University with two Bachelor of Science degrees. Her family’s previous home was lost in a house fire about four years ago. However, this time was different because they lost everything just two weeks shy of Christmas and on the same week as her college graduation.

“It’s a little difficult to get in the Christmas spirit when things are the way they are right now, but I’m still thankful that we’re all okay,” said Thompson.

None of her five children or her husband were home when the fire happened. They lost all of their belongings, including Christmas presents that were waiting to be opened. Thompson says the worst part is losing things that they’ll never be able to get back.

“It’s those kinds of things like pictures of my grandparents and my husband’s dad. My husband lost his guitar. I lost my flute.”

Thompson says that even with everything that’s happened, she’s still thankful that no lives were lost in the fire, and she’s looking towards the future, being able to have her family there to watch her graduate. She’ll be receiving a Bachelor of Science in Biology with a Biomedical concentration and a minor in Chemistry along with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology. Also, she’s applied to medical school hoping to be able to attend in the fall.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.