Gayle Benson pays off layaway at Alexandria Walmart, other locations

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 file photo, New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson waves...
FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 file photo, New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson waves to the crowd before the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By KALB staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Gayle Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans, is helping local families this holiday season, including those right here in Alexandria.

On Wednesday, Benson paid off hundreds of layaway orders at the North Mall Drive Walmart in Alexandria and two other Walmart stores in New Orleans and in Birmingham, Alabama.

We spoke with Robert Scothorn, the store manager at the Alexandria location, who said Benson’s donation helped at least 123 families locally.

This is exactly what we need right now. With everything going on this year with COVID and the hurricanes, we need something like this to spread joy this time of year. It was a wonderful surprise from Mrs. Benson and the Saints and Pelicans. I can’t express enough gratitude for such a generous contribution.

Robert Scothorn, Store Manager at Alexandria Walmart

According to nola.com, “Birmingham is where the Pelicans’ G-League affiliate will be located once the renovations are finished at Legacy Arena by 2022.”

We also heard from Tara House with Walmart media relations.

“We could not be more thankful to Mrs. Benson for such a wonderful and thoughtful act of kindness!” House said.

