Gov. Edwards to address state’s rising COVID-19 cases, arrival of vaccine at 2:30 p.m. Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference to address Louisiana’s rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17.

The governor’s address will come three days after the first doses of the Pfizer-manufactured COVID-19 were distributed and beginning to be administered to frontline healthcare workers at hospitals across the state.

Between 125,000 and 135,000 frontline healthcare personnel will be the first people in the state to receive the vaccine, Gov. Edwards said. Doctors, nurses, as well as hospital food service workers and custodial staff, will be included in that group.

Edwards says the state hopes to vaccinate 160,000 people in the first priority group comprised of people who work in hospitals and nursing homes, by the end of December. There are around 200,000 to 215,000 people who make up that first group.

A second COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by the biotechnology company Moderna, which will first be distributed to the state’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities, could also be approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Thursday.

Before the address, Gov. Edwards is scheduled to appear at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge Thursday morning where several frontline healthcare workers will receive COVID-19 vaccines. The governor was present when the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans on Monday, Dec. 14.

The address will also come less than a day Gov. Edwards tweeted Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser had contracted COVID-19.

“We wish him well and hope he [Nungesser] has a speedy recovery,” Gov. Edwards said in the tweet.

With Christmas nearly a week away, Gov. Edwards will likely repeat previously mentioned warnings for residents to keep gatherings for the holidays small and celebrate with extended family members virtually.

Louisiana moved to a more restrictive “modified” Phase 2 of the White House’s Opening Up America Again guidelines Nov. 24, just before Thanksgiving. The order will expire on Dec. 23, however, the restrictions could be extended, the governor said.

