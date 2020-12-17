Joe Burrow LSU Heisman and Riding Tiger bobbleheads unveiled

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum) - The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled two officially licensed, limited edition LSU Tigers bobbleheads featuring Joe Burrow. Burrow was selected with the first overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft after leading the Tigers to a National Championship and winning the Heisman Trophy. The bobbleheads, which feature Burrow in his LSU jersey making a Heisman pose and riding a tiger, were produced for the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum by FOCO, an official licensee and manufacturer of LSU Tigers and NCAA merchandise.

The first bobblehead features Burrow wearing his white #9 LSU jersey while making the signature Heisman pose on a football field base. The second bobblehead features Burrow in a purple LSU jersey while riding a tiger. Also unveiled today was a bobblehead featuring Burrow in his Cincinnati Bengals jersey riding a Bengal tiger.

Each bobblehead is individually numbered to 2,020, and they are available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store. The bobbleheads, which all just arrived and ship now, are $40 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

A two-year starter for LSU after transferring from Ohio State, Burrow put together a senior season that some members of the media called “the greatest ever by a college quarterback.” Burrow led the Tigers to the national championship as he threw for 5,671 yards and an NCAA FBS-record 60 touchdowns with only six interceptions. He won numerous awards, including the Heisman Trophy by the largest margin in the history of the award and earned the highest share of possible points available.

Taken first overall by the Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft, Burrow became the third consecutive Heisman-winning quarterback to be selected with the first pick. Burrow was the Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior at Athens High School in The Plains, Ohio. A four-star recruit, he passed for 11,416 yards and 157 TDs while rushing for 2,067 yards and 27 TDs in his career.

“The riding bobblehead series has become one of the most popular, and Joe riding a tiger made for a perfect bobblehead,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We also wanted to commemorate Joe’s historic Heisman Trophy and National Championship season, and we think the Scoreboard bobblehead does a great job of celebrating those tremendous accomplishments. We think these new bobbleheads will become favorites for fans of Joe and the Tigers.”

