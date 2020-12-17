Advertisement

Johnson helps clinch Trojans’ first ever 5A semifinal appearance

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - ASH’s Theron Johnson left the basketball court as a 2020 Class 5A State Champion in March. Now, he’s a part of history, scoring the game-winning touchdown for the ASH Trojans to make their first Class 5A semifinal appearance ever.

“Me catching that ball made me feel like I did my part,” wide receiver Johnson, said. “I gave a lot of us seniors hope, so we can keep moving forward.”

“Where he was putting himself, there was a commitment to go get the ball,” said head coach Thomas Bachman. “That really captures what this team is about. They are willing to lay it on the line for each other.”

Johnson shocked the high school football world against Zachary. Now, they’ll face a familiar opponent in West Monroe, where he’ll be needed in big-time plays again.

“We need him to have a big game, and to step it up a little,” Bachman said. “I truly believe there’s a whole different level he can always go to.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ahmond Da’shawn Mason is wanted in connection to a shooting on November 18th in Pineville.
Suspect in Rifle Range Road shooting investigation shot to death in Texas
38 officers have left APD this year, 17 for other agencies
For the second time in about four years, a family in Forest Hill has lost their home to a house...
Forest Hill family of seven lose everything in house fire
Theresa Hood, RN – C, BSN, MS, Director of Education, RRMC and Crystal Cole, RN, BSN, Employee...
Rapides Regional Medical Center gets first COVID-19 vaccinations
Darin Moore
Pineville relieves Moore of head coaching duties

Latest News

The Southern women’s basketball team traveled to Waco, Texas to face No. 7 Baylor at the...
Southern falls to No. 7 Baylor, 86-52
LSU football helmet
LSU adds 19 players on National Signing Day
Alexandria Senior High tight end, Shield Taylor, made things official today at the start of the...
ASH’s Taylor is first to sign in early signing period; Signs with Stanford football
Pineville's Moore relieved of Head Coaching duties
Pineville's Moore relieved of Head Coaching duties