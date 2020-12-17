Johnson helps clinch Trojans’ first ever 5A semifinal appearance

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - ASH’s Theron Johnson left the basketball court as a 2020 Class 5A State Champion in March. Now, he’s a part of history, scoring the game-winning touchdown for the ASH Trojans to make their first Class 5A semifinal appearance ever.

“Me catching that ball made me feel like I did my part,” wide receiver Johnson, said. “I gave a lot of us seniors hope, so we can keep moving forward.”

“Where he was putting himself, there was a commitment to go get the ball,” said head coach Thomas Bachman. “That really captures what this team is about. They are willing to lay it on the line for each other.”

Johnson shocked the high school football world against Zachary. Now, they’ll face a familiar opponent in West Monroe, where he’ll be needed in big-time plays again.

“We need him to have a big game, and to step it up a little,” Bachman said. “I truly believe there’s a whole different level he can always go to.”

