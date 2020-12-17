Advertisement

Judges for 9th Judicial District Court sworn in

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The judges for the 9th Judicial District Court were sworn in at the Rapides Parish Courthouse on Thursday, Dec. 17.

Judge-Elect David Williams was present but will be sworn in at a later date. The judges were sworn in by Judge George Metoyer Jr. in what was his last official duty as he will be retiring at the end of the month.

Judge Metoyer Jr. was elected to the bench back in 1992 and prior to that served as Asst. District Attorney.

“It’s an honor to actually represent the judges and represent the division. Getting the people’s vote of confidence in you means that you’re just doing a great job,” said Judge Metoyer Jr.

After retirement, Judge Metoyer Jr. said that he may continue as an ad hoc judge.

