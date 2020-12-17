KALB to air special LPB broadcast of roundtable discussion with Gov. Edwards, health experts on vaccine release

(KALB/LPB) - As Louisiana distributes the long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine, there are still many questions: How does it work? Is it safe and effective? Who will get the vaccine and when?

KALB will air Louisiana Public Broadcasting’s Covid-19 Vaccine in Louisiana: What You Need to Know on Friday, December 18 at 7 p.m. on our local NBC channel.

Hosted by LPB’s André Moreau, this LPB special will bring together Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and a panel of medical experts for a safe, socially-distanced “roundtable discussion” to answer your questions. Joining Governor Edwards will be:

Dr. Joseph Kanter–Interim Assistant Secretary of the Office of Public Health, Louisiana Department of Health, ER doctor

Dr. Reynold Verret–President of Xavier University, pharmacist, participated in clinical trial

Dr. Tina Stefanski–Regional Medical Director for Region 4(Acadiana), Office of Public Health, Louisiana Department of Health

Following this 30-minute presentation, KALB will then air 365 Days of Disaster at 7:30 p.m., a special program presented by the First Alert Storm Team that covers this year’s severe weather in Cenla.

An encore presentation of the COVID-19 roundtable will air on Sunday, December 20 at 4:30 p.m. on LPB. It will also stream live online at www.lpb.org/livetv, on the LPB App, and via LPB’sYouTube Channel. LPB is making this program available to TV and Radio stations across the state. For more information, contact Colleen Spillane, LPB Public Information, at (225) 767-4453 & atcspillane@lpb.org.

