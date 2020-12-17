Advertisement

LSU adds 19 players on National Signing Day

LSU football helmet
LSU football helmet(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU football program is reloading with a new class of recruits that look to help the Tigers return to championship form.

Current Class Rank: No. 4 (247Sports)

Five-star recruit Maason Smith from Houma, La. is staying home. He has signed with the Tigers. Smith is the No. 1 player in Louisiana and No. 2 defensive tackle in the country, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

Four-star cornerback Damarius McGhee of Pensacola, Fla. signed with LSU over Tennessee.

**LSU flipped four-star wide receiver Malik Nabers of Southside High in Youngsville, La. (near Lafayette) from Mississippi State.

CLICK HERE for more on the signees.

Football wasn’t the only sport to add players.

Look for updates throughout the day.

