Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser tests positive for COVID-19
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Gov. John Bel Edwards.
Gov. Edwards tweeted his support for Nungesser Wednesday, Dec. 16.
Please join me and @FirstLadyOfLA in praying for @LouisianaLtGov as he fights COVID-19. We wish him well and hope he has a speedy recovery. #lagov— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) December 17, 2020
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.
