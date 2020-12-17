Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser tests positive for COVID-19

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Gov. Edwards tweeted his support for Nungesser Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Please join me and @FirstLadyOfLA in praying for @LouisianaLtGov as he fights COVID-19. We wish him well and hope he has a speedy recovery. #lagov — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) December 17, 2020

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

