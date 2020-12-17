NSU awards degrees to 2020 graduates

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - Northwestern State University awarded 2,035 to Spring, Summer and Fall 2020 graduates.

Because of COVID-19, Spring graduates were recognized with a virtual commencement ceremony in May and given the option, along with Summer graduates, to participate in Fall 2020 Commencement.

NSU will host a series of five carefully planned socially distance commencement ceremonies Dec. 17-18. The programs will be streamed at www.nsula.edu with videos available for purchase.

For information on graduate lists, contact the Registrar’s Office at (318) 357-6171or email registrar@nsula.edu.

NSU awarded 716 degrees to Fall 2020 graduates. Fall 2020 graduates are listed as follows.

Zwolle – Konner Parrie, Bachelor of Arts; Chyna Sepulvado, Bachelor of Science; Jessica Brown, Master of Education

Youngsville – Randall Blair, Michele Foreman, Mhairi Metzel, Brette Reaux; Bachelor of Science; Barbara Hedge, Master of Education;

Woodworth – Anita Duck, Associate of General Studies; Whitney Stewart, Bachelor of General Studies; Derek Wilson, Bachelor of Science;

Winnfield – Amanda Coleman, Associate of General Studies; Saquan Jenkins, Bachelor of General Studies; Felicea Wilson, Bachelor of Scinece; Kara Grantadams, Michael Maloy, Bachelor of Science of Nursing; Venus Nears, Master of Arts in Teaching;

West Monroe – Taylor Nelson, Associate of General Studies; Austin Nelson, Rachel Simpson, Candyce Steele, Bachelor of Science;

Waskom, Texas – Zink Kiper, Associate of Science in Nursing; Mary Alexander, Bachelor of Science;

Walker – Rebecca Howard, Bachelor of Science; Kara Patterson, Master of Education;

Vidalia – Shanerria Squalls, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Vandalia, Illinois – Makaylee Fickes, Associate of Science in Nursing;

Tomball, Texas – Cylandria Clemons, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Thibodaux – Andree Richard, Bachelor of Applied Science; Landon Olivier, Bachelor of Science; Ria Eymard, Post Baccalaureate Certificate;

Teneha, Texas – TaKameria Barnes, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Sunset – Desiree Milton, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Stonewall – Sarah Meshell, Associate of Science in Nursing; Hailey Compton, Mildren Hooper, Christy Washington, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Emily Williams, Master of Arts in Teaching;

Slidell – Rikki Ayers, Bachelor of Arts; Christa Dugas, Connor Lowery, Bachelor of Science; Kayla Cooper, Master of Arts;

Shreveport – Rita Bowden, Tiffany Brown, Kimberly Burkhalter, Anna Coulter, Anna Gardner, Parker Ingle, Justin Morehead, David Morrison, Danielle Poole, Joey Presley, Melissa Smith, Kendall Sneed, Madeline Valencia, Associate of Science in Nursing; Charity Wesley, Associate Degree; Eric Bushnell, Natalie Cummings, Chandler Davis, Shamika Dennis, Bih-Lih Lau, Alyss Nasbitt, Alexis Rayborn, Tonya Thedford, Associate of General Studies; Deadrian Egans, Louella Jackson-Johnson, Bachelor of Applied Science; Dekameron Campbell, Maxey McSwain, Latrina Mitchell, Bachelor of Arts; Brooke Baucom, Brittany Fendall, Arriyona Stewart, Terran Turner, Ly’Shaqualla Williams, Bachelor of General Studies; Noah Baudoin, Abigail Davis, Terrell Clayton, Miya Douglas, Morgan Hildebrand, Brea Housley, Brittany Jefferson, Jada Johnson, Angelia Lewis, Jon Pierce, Tunisia Russell, Khamaria Vaughn, Luther Veuleman, Charity Wesley, Tim Whatley, Bachelor of Science; Tiffany Allen, Jordan Bogan, JiKeeriya-Jontay Bowden, Madison Connella, Shelby Couch, Melissa Dragon, Teresa Gillyard, Catherine Gist, Regyne Hardy, Shannon Harris, Lacey Jones, Kayla Kinnebrew, Kaitlyn Knighton, Rukiya Lewis, Claire McMillan, Athena Mitchell, Maria Ogletree, Montoya Parker, Bailey Patton, Lindsey Ray, Keyonna Roberson, Rashima Stewart, Thomas Brian, Kendall VandenBoom, Dita Walker, Ronnie Wells, Meagan Willis, Jonathan Zavalydriga, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Breanna Samuel, Bachelor of Social Work; Erica Brothers, Master of Arts; Jessica Love, Lavelle Mitchell, Master of Science, Tammy Bradford, Post Masters Certificate;

Shongaloo – Misty New, Associate of Science in Nursing; James Harrison, Master of Arts;

Sarepta – Katie Ingle, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

St. Francisville – Katherine Noble, Associate of Science in Nursing; Sara Baggett, Claire Leming, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Robeline – Kristal Lachney, Associate of General Studies; Reshanda Housley, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Mallary Lester, Brooke Warren, Bachelor of General Studies; Jennifer Newbury, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Ringgold – Aileecia Tipton, Bachelor of Arts; Caleb Vining, Bachelor of Science; Olivia Prado, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Jessica Clark, Master of Arts in Teaching;

Rhinehart – Bethany Russell, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Princeton – Katelyn Nattin, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Nicole Earhart, Master of Education;

Prairieville – Clint Braud, Caleb Ricca, Bachelor of Science; Sarah Makin, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Port Barre – Olivia Lanclos, Associate of Science in Nursing; Madison Estis, Bachelor of Arts;

Pollock – Victoria Ryan, Associate of Science in Nursing; Erin Watson, Associate of General Studies; Whitney Jenkins, Bachelor of Arts; Hannah Gaubert, Bachelor of Social Work;

Pineville – Katelyn Hebert, Associate of Science in Nursing; Jewel Woods, Associate Degree; Megan Dunn, Associate of General Studies; Savannah Hope Andries, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Bailey Taylor, Riley Bell, Brianne Lashley, Emily McCarty, Jennifer Morrow, Farron Sapp, Courtney Squyres, Carly Touchet, Jewel Woods, Madeline Wright, Bachelor of Science; Angela Hill, Ashlee Mitchell, Glynn Sillivan, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Opelousas – Janelle Freeman, Bachelor of Applied Science; Latasha Manuel, Bachelor of General Studies; Alexia Rubin, Bachelor of Science; Desiree Lewis, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Diva Jones, Master of Arts;

Olla – Lyndi Taylor, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Oakdale – Coriana Moreaux, Associate of General Studies; Destani Guaraggi, Bachelor of Science;

New Waverly, Texas – Ikea Byrd, Bachelor of Arts;

New Orleans – Jerome Baudy, Glyn Hunter, Bachelor of Science;

New Llano – Justine Alzubaidi, Bachelor of Arts; Jamie Curtis, Kaylea Lawrence, Angela Ortiz, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

New Iberia – Mary Williams, Associate of General Studies; Madison Romero, Bachelor of Arts; Delaiah Rose, Associate of General Studies;

Natchitoches – Paige Bouchie, Shelby Carmichael, Athena Smith, Hannah Walker, Morgan Weaver, Associate of Science in Nursing; Shelby Carmichael, Thomas Matuschka, Jonathan McCart, Mary Melder, James Wortham, Associate of General Studies; Elliot Davis, Abagael Kinney, Travis Mitchell, Tamarraw Powell, LaKendria Remo, Bachelor of Arts; Tyrin Westmoreland, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Stewart Carnline, Laura Coffey, Raven Toussaint, Bachelor of General Studies; Romulo Osorio Herrera, Bachelor of Music; Veronica Perez Espinosa, Bachelor of Music Education; Sharlexus Addison, Trenton Brownlee, Hannah Chelette, Anna Coffey, Christian Cunningham, Alejandro Dager Carrasquilla, Katlynn French, Jalen Hall, Promo Jaishi, Cristofer Larcarte, Rylie Mcfarlain, Damian Moon, Timothy Pemberton, Tania Sapp-Barnum, Anise Settle, Harrison Thomas, William Tradewell, Abigail Vallery, DaJha White, Mary Whitehead, Bachelor of Science; Daisha Cohen, Trayvon Snow, Shirley Wilson, Rylee Wyer, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Megan Verry, Chaka Palm, Bachelor of Social Work; Corieana Ceaser, Kristen Culver, Osvaldo Ferrer Miranda, Daniel Killian, Caroline Helhage, Master of Arts; Chase Stepp, Master of Education; Chaselyn Lewis, Master of Science; Quentin Morris, Post Baccalaureate Certificate;

Natchez – Clarissa Bradley, Sheri Prothro, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Moreauville – Mylesha Johnson, Associate of General Studies; Lunden Seaver, Bachelor of General Studies;

Montgomery – Katelyn Feazell, Erikk Sluss, Associate of Science in Nursing; Jesse Roberts, Bachelor of General Studies;

Monroe – Felicia Jackson, Associate of Science in Nursing; Bethany Sutton, Bachelor of Applied Science; Kennedy Butler, Aubrey Gamble, Racheal Reed, Asia West, T’Era Wright, Bachelor of Science; Taylor Edwards, Danielle Potter, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Missouri City, Texas – Biju Thomas, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Minden – Rebecca Jones, Associate of Science in Nursing; Zachary Gooch, Associate of General Studies; Tyrone Grider, Bachelor of General Studies; Donna Law, Rakeem Moore, Bachelor of Science; Tanika Black, Isaiah Boston, Madison Tanner, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Metairie – Kelsey Poole, Bachelor of Science; Nathan Farber, Master of Science; Allison Mayer, Post Baccalaureate Certificate;

Memphis, Tennessee – Landria McIntyre, Associate of Science in Nursing;

Maurice – Ashlyn Broussard, Master of Arts in Teaching;

Marthaville – Dylan Daniels, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Larenda Isgitt, Master of Education;

Marshall, Texas – Abagale Satterwhile-Lewis, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Marksville – Kayla Gaspard, Chaterrika Lavalais, Jeremy Williams, Associate of Science in Nursing; Nichole Dauzat, Sarah Dyer, Associate of General Studies; Javoanta Batiste, Rachelle Lair, Bachelor of Science; April Gaspard, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Leah Dupuy, Bachelor of Social Work; Marilou Garin, Post Baccalaureate Certificate;

Maringouin – Gloria Patterson, Associate of General Studies; Treynell Citizen, Bachelor of Science; Laura Scronce, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Marinette, Wisconsin – April Lebick, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Many – Chelsea Arthur, Associate of Science in Nursing; Tessa Reeves, Associate Degree; Bryce Adams, Davin Adams, Associate of General Studies; Matthew Peace, Bachelor of Arts; Sara Morton, Bachelor of General Studies; Kyle Elliott, Jessie Johnson, Lathan Myers, Catherine Parrie, Andrew Penfield, Arlyssia Perry, Tessa Reeves, Bachelor of Science; Brittney Garcie, Hannah Webb, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Jesse Curtis, Calley Gentry, Master of Arts in Teaching; Danya Titus, Master of Education;

Mansura – Alison Landry, Associate of General Studies; Phillip Augustine, Katherin Lemoine, Bachelor of Science;

Mansfield – Logan Moore, Elizabeth Sullivan, Associate of Science in Nursing; Keyanna Burrell, Krystal Davis, Associate of General Studies; Jhardai Armstrong, L’Kirious Lane, Stanley Woodley, Bachelor of Science; Devin Vanwinkle, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Ashley Shelton, Master of Science;

Mamou – Lauren Tarnow, Master of Arts in Teaching;

Longville – Tiffany Squyres, Associate of Science in Nursing;

Leesville – Katlyn Austin, Morgan Campbell, Angie Culbert, Carol Heaton, Kayla Henry, Jennifer Rader, Brandy Sherman, Sydni Striedel, Tabitha Vasquez, Ashley Vincent, Associate of Science in Nursing; Jacob Kay, Brandy Sherman, Associate of General Studies; Zachary Keeton, Grant Stolfi, Bachelor of Arts; Jamie Jones, Bachelor of General Studies; Patricia Adamson, Julie Dowden-McShan, Emily Moore, Samantha Richard, Kayla Richards, Chloe Rouleau, Ashlan Stephens, Kristin Whistine, Bachelor of Science; Megan Trask, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Amber Jackson, Master of Education;

Lecompte – Hannah McCann, Associate of Science in Nursing; Adrianna Coffman, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Cody Dunn, Master of Education;

Lake Charles – Leah Hines, Natalie Parsley Sonja Simien, Associate of General Studies; Destany Washington, Bachelor of Science; Ty Swire, Master of Arts; Cassidy Sedlock, Master of Education;

Lafayette – Andreianna Riggins, Brittni Theard, Brittani Wesley, Associate of General Studies; Anita Breaux, Bachelor of General Studies; Laray Antoine, Laura Bonilla, Tene Cotton, Daysherra Hines, Qualantre Jackson, Jordan Redd, Shenequa Williams, Bachelor of Science; Kali Roberts, Master of Arts in Teaching; Wesley Hawkins, Master of Education; Leslie Tidwell, Master of Education;

LaPlace – Amanda Simoneaux, Associate of General Studies; Maurice Lightfoot, Master of Science;

Keithville – Megan Greco, Associate of Science in Nursing; Trishell Ivey, Elizabeth McDivitt, Associate of General Studies; Shelby Callens, Bachelor of Science; Tracy Houston, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Katy, Texas – Mizzani Grigsby, Bachelor of Arts; Bachelor of Science;

Jennings – Dylan Trahan, Master of Arts; KaTierra Lewis, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Jena – Candace Decker, Bachelor of Science; Jordan Mitchell, Braegan Thomas, Ashley Thompson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Tiara Brown, Bachelor of Social Work;

Jeanerette – David Blakesley, Associate Degree; Sara Vallot, Bachelor of General Studies; David Blakesley, Bachelor of Science;

Houston – Sherif Omtunwashe, Associate of General Studies; Tia Elmore, Bachelor of General Studies; Crystal Leday, Bachelor of Science;

Houma – Corinne Paris, Bachelor of Arts; Danielle Vauclin, Doctor of Nursing Practice; Kellie Champagne, Master of Education;

Hineston – Jennifer Squyres, Associate of Science in Nursing; Zachary Harper, Associate of General Studies; Tylee Stokes, Bachelor of Science; Laykin Gentry, Bachelor of Social Work;

Haughton – Dustin Cooper, Jimmie Dragoo, Associate of Science in Nursing; Taylor Trombley, Bachelor of Arts; Calvin Adkins, Sara Burkhalter, Benjamin Butcher, Luther Cain, India Wright, Bachelor of Science; Tokera Goodson, Daniel Langen, Jacquelyn Miller, Makenzie, Hanah Smith, Brittney Sorapuru, Taylor Trice, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Kaylie Couch, Bachelor of Social Work;

Grovetown, Georgia – Dana Hogan, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Greenwood – Kathleen Lee, Associate of Science in Nursing;

Gonzales – LaTonya Robinson, Associate of General Studies; Molly Moran, Bachelor of Science;

Gloster – Audra Weber, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Glenmora – Amber Griffin, Bachelor of General Studies; Tiara Baker, Master of Science;

Fort Polk – Arielle Heninger, Chelisse Rosario, Associate of Science in Nursing; Alexie Sarabia, Associate of General Studies; Andrea Marqueez, Bachelor of Arts;

Forest Hill – Jessica Thompson, Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Science; Andrianne Dore, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Florien – Jennie Anthony, Haley Dowden, Associate of Science in Nursing; Kaitlin Sandel, Associate of General Studies;

Fisher – Hayden Courtney, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Eros – Alecia Smith, Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science;

Elmer – Victoria Coleman, Bachelor of General Studies; Jerrica Beebe, Bachelor of Science;

Elm Grove – Jacob Dunn, Bachelor of Science; Gabrielle Smith, Katrina Thornton, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Duson – Brittney Alexander, Associate of Science in Nursing; Lester Dugas, Bachelor of Science;

Dubberly – Audrie Dison, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Dry Prong – Mackenzie Owen, Bachelor of General Studies; Ashlee Elliott, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Amanda Roberts, Master of Arts;

Doyline – Lucas Darbonne, Bachelor of Science; Brittany Lee, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Deville – Jouran Ray, Associate of Science in Nursing; Morgan McCrory, Bachelor of General Studies; Deanna Crooks, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Haley Spilker, Bachelor of Social Work;

DeRidder – Beverly Price, Hayley Richard, Austin Shestie, Dawanna Burgess, Associate of Science in Nursing; Christa Mccormick, Bachelor of Science; Cynthia Boswell, Kelly Hopson, Timothy Locklear, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

De Berry, Texas – Sarah Britt, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Dallas – Cintoria Young, Bachelor of Arts; Allen Jermaine, Bachelor of Science;

Cut Off – Kaelyn Musgrave, Bachelor of Science;

Covington – Amanda Vincent, Associate of General Studies; Madison Blanks, Bachelor of General Studies; Etienne Blanchat, Bachelor of Science; Kierra Blasé, Bachelor of Social Work, Katherine Clemons, Master of Education;

Coushatta – Kasey Bonner, Associate of Science; Savanah Caldwell, Mary James Associate of Science in Nursing; Shunquanette Banks, Bachelor of General Studies; Colton Campbell, Latijah Davis, Zaid Hizam, Bachelor of Science; Ashley Guye, Jon Russell, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Tiffany Nolen, Master of Arts in Teaching;

Cottonport – Jessica Prater, Associate of Science in Nursing; Shelie Canoe, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Converse – Hannah Womack, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Colorado Springs, Colorado – Linsey Preddy, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Colfax – Christina Henley, Kaitlyn Slayer, Associate of Science in Nursing; Camren, Bachelor of Arts; Elizabeth Slayter, Morgan Vandegevel, Bachelor of Science;

Center Point – Clinton Whitehead, Associate of Science in Nursing;

Campti – Troy Coleman, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Bunkie – Izola Williams, Bachelor of Science; Danyelle Coco, Joseph Evans, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Broussard – Monica Trahan, Master of Arts in Teaching;

Boyce – Gwyndolyn Juneau, Associate of Science in Nursing;

Bossier City – Tyler Clifford, Joann George, Talia Hill, Associate of General Studies; Tristan Bailey, Tiffany Boone, Jennifer Hicks, Oria McMillian, Vikki Wolf, Associate of Science in Nursing; Chantel Johnson, Elizabeth Jones, Bachelor of General Studies; Tangy Helbling, Sabri Parks, Jasmine Roberson, Madison Shade, Tori Spraggins, Bobby Trichel, Courtney Wilson, Bachelor of Science; Alexander Brooks, Hannah Brooks, Tyler Clifford, Emily Cooper, Anthonia Dogbey, Jonathan Edie, Sydney Gootee, Corina Jacobsen, Jenna Mcgaha, Rheagan Rowland, Kaitlyn Walker, Jennifer Zeidan, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Lauren Batchelor, Master of Education; Seyong Lee, Master of Music; Orlandan Williams, Post Baccalaureate Certificate;

Benton – Kayla Gryder, Bachelor of Science; Kelly Beavers, Jessica Gates, Gaylin White, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Janee Clay, Doctor of Nursing Practice;

Belmont – Kelly Bass, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Belle Chasse – Hayley Barbazon, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Baton Rouge – Miya Hanford, Bachelor of Applied Science; Phelicia Neal, Kelia Rowan, Bachelor of General Studies; Zachary Arrington, Bachelor of Arts; Katrina Denman, Bachelor of General Studies; Diamanisha Better, Bryn Edmonston, Samuel Forest, John Guillot, Paige Haynes, Mckane Kinchen, Jireia McCelos, Bachelor of Science; Sarah Rehman, Bachelor of Social Work;

Ball – Terra Ashworth, Associate of Science in Nursing; Kaitlyn Humphries, Bachelor of Science; StaCee LaCour, Master of Science in Nursing;

Atlanta – Meredith Mcmanus, Bachelor of Arts; Morgan Williams, Master of Arts;

Athens – Geoffrey Dewerff, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Anacoco – Christopher Barron, Alysha Kelly, Samuel Turnipseed, Bachelor of Science; Nicole Fitzgerald, Kaitlyn Pajinag, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Erica Wade, Bachelor of Social Work;

Alexandria – Holly Lamarche, Sara Rogers, Selena Simmons, Katrina Spurs, Associate of Science in Nursing; Morgan Bryant, Associate Degree; Britney Ashley, D’Metriane Bowles, Kaysalen Goodley, Tarneetra Johnson, Jaykendel Lair, Simone Mitchell, Maranda Pelkey, Erica Stoner, Associate of General Studies; Erika Johnson, Bachelor of General Studies; Zachary Roberts, Htet Htet Rodgers, Bachelor of Arts; Morgan Bryant, Sharika Davis, Joshua Dorsey, D’Marcus Dumars, Jasmine Franklin, DeShonta Manning, Megan Urena, Alysha Walker, Tameia West, Bachelor of Science; Ashley Brewbaker, Alyssa Carpenter, Ian Grant, Ceerah McNeal, Ryan Spahn, Christopher Warren, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Madilyn Anderson, Brittany Dixon, Candice Gaspard, Master of Arts;

Abita Springs – Destiny Simon, Associate of General Studies, Bachelor of Science;

NSU awarded 330 degrees to Summer 2020 graduates. Summer 2020 graduates are listed as follows.

Zwolle – Kirstyn Meshell, Associate of General Studies; Nicholas Jacobs, Bachelor of General Studies; Rachel Rivers, Bachelor of Science

Zachary – Austin Beauchamp, Associate of General Studies; Denise Dandridge, Doctor of Nursing Practice;

Woodworth – Philip Brocato, Master of Arts; Stephanie Davis, Master of Arts in Teaching;

Wilmington, Delaware – Amy Bourett, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Waskom, Texas – Jonas Richardson, Laken Thompson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Vinton – Shae Cramer, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Stonewall – Jonathan Perot, Bachelor of Science; Kacee Morvan, Kirsten Sanders, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Somer Thomas, Master of Science;

Slaughter – Yolande Lee, Bachelor of General Studies; Brittany Brown, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Shreveport – Jerry Bowman, Cayla Garrett, Associate of General Studies; Ellison Mullen, Bachelor of Arts; Noah Baudoin, Korynthia Johnson, Mozell Mcduffy, Jared Mourad, Ayana Scott, Megan Winn, Bachelor of Science; Mariko Beverly, Ebony Burns, Sidney Clinton, Brandon Cockerham, Breonnica Collins, Dana Evans, Anna Ezernack, Rebecca Glorioso, Kristi Laborde, Hannah Lee, Samantha Lyons, Caitlyn Malloy, Paige McCook, Sacha Patel, Soleil Paterson, Laura Pritchard, Tymesha Qualls, Chekayah Samuel, Shermaine Shorter, Latrice Smith, Shelby Sowers, Somer Stratton, Isabella Vines, Lajayda William, China Whitwer, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; April Canberry, Lee Merrill, Post Baccalaureate Certificate;

Ruston – Chirstan Bates, Associate of General Studies; Caisey Baxter, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Robeline – Arica Ammons, Bachelor of Science; Laura Olguin, Fawn Slaughter, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Heather Montoya, Master of Science;

Pineville – Rashiqa Abdel-Jabbar, Madelyn Cordova, Rivers Day, Dylan Deans, Jordan Gagnard, Angelique Ivanic, Madison Karisny, Parker Lee, Alyssa McLain, Courtney Stafford, Associate of General Studies; Katherine Cohenour, Rhett Thiels, Bachelor of Science; Hannah Bowers, Leia Graham, Karlee Littleson, Chloe Solomon, Danielle Wilson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Blake Quales, Randalle Roberts, Kimberly Wilson, Master of Arts in Teaching;

Oakdale – Nicole Robinson, Master of Arts in Teaching;

New Llano – Nicole Johnson, Master of Arts;

New Orleans – Laura Owen, Master of Education; Cheruba Chavez, Post Baccalaureate Certificate;

New Iberia – Karan Baker, Associate of General Studies;

New Caney, Texas – Christina Clark, Bachelor of General Studies;

Natchitoches – Falisha Moses, Associate of General Studies; Sarah Stewart, Bachelor of Applied Science; Thea Berry, Retsel Jackson, Quindarrius Thompson, Bachelor of Arts; Thomas Celles, Natashia Jackson, Margaret Thompson, Bachelor of Science; Lindway Lee, Falisha Moses, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Christopher Johnson, Master of Education; Gregory Lane, Cristofer Larcarte, Post Baccalaureate Certificate;

Natalbany – Kierra Cooks, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Minden – Erin Dotzon, Kayla Theus, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Marshall, Texas – Laurann Graham, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Many – Cametrius Warren, Associate of General Studies; Toni Mitcham, Bachelor of General Studies; Tracey Gosey, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Mansura – Deaisha Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Longview, Texas – Hannah Dunn, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Lillie – Jesikah Ford, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Leesville – Brock Beaubouef, Brooklyn Blackwell, Shaley Charrier, Anthony Kizer, Cosette Langlinais, Cassie McKenzie, Austin Merchant, Layken Moore, Associate of General Studies; Shaylee Stephens, Bachelor of Science; Sara Bishop, Zachery Myers, Danielle Smyth, Jessica Ward, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Angela Dowden, Post Baccalaureate Certificate;

Lake Charles – Jason Perry, Bachelor of Science; Lanetta Boyette, Master of Education; Charlotte Fontenot, Post Baccalaureate Certificate;

Lafayette – Dana St. Julien, Bachelor or Social Work; Courtney Cotone, Bachelor of Science; Robert Bodin, Master of Science;

Killeen, Texas – Arlyn Johnson, Bachelor of Science; Ilene Thompson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Keithville – Cara Lorensen, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Camisa Brown, Bachelor of Applied Science;

Homer – Alisha Montgomery, Associate of General Studies; Madison Caine, Francene Ferguson, Brittney Smith, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Hineston – Alan Crowder, Associate of Science; Karlie Taylor, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Hessmer – Kaitlynn Burke, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Haughton – Sara Burkhalter, Associate Degree; Kelsy Baker, Bachelor of Science; Jennifer Martinez, Laura Mcelroy, Morgan Webb, Pamela white, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Mark Minton, Master of Music;

Hall Summit – Ashley-Kate Roberson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Godley, Texas – Cheyene Wise, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Georgetown – Laura White, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Geismar -- Emilee Hawkins, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Frisco, Texas – Asha Cormier, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Fort Polk – Adila Brown, Laura Cerqueira, Leila Escoto, Nairy Euceda Artica, Hannah Lambright, Associate of General Studies; Elizabeth Flores, Blaise Nkengafac, Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Science;

Farmington, New York – Kristi Varga, Master of Science;

Deville – Dana Burnaman, Associate of General Studies; Paris Hernandez, Bachelor of General Studies; Miranda Wells, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

DeRidder – Britney Fox, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Stacey Joslin, Doctor of Nursing Practice;

Denham Springs – Philip Arledge, Associate of General Studies; Ashton Griggs, Master of Education;

Covington – Kaitlynn Margavio, Sydney Sorbet, Associate of General Studies; Mona Nasrawi, Bachelor of Science;

Coushatta – Deja Sibley, Associate of General Studies; Nick Ezernack, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Corinth, Texas – Madison Walford, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Converse – Wade Hicks, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Columbia – Melissa Robinson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Colfax – Michael Dupre, Chelsey Ingo, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Kelcie Johnson, Master of Arts in Teaching;

Center Point – Sarah Landry, Master of Arts in Teaching;

Broussard – Rachel Darby, Associate of General Studies; Chelsea Comeaux, Bachelor of General Studies;

Bossier City – Nigmeh Rahman, Associate of General Studies; Tara Johnson, Bachelor of General Studies; Benjamin Tanner, Bachelor of Science; Shondreika Davis, Victoria Gernon, Hannah Jones, Dawnya Lopez, Alexa Montgomery, Ashley Moos, Chase Norcross, Crystal Pye, Madalyn Watson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Melissa Rolfe, Master of Science;

Bienville – Mary Moses, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Benton – Gwendolyn McEntyre, Associate of General Studies; Kylee Benton, Leah Boswell, Jamie Malone, Gwendolyn McEntyre, Julian Stephens, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Raine Martin, Doctor of Nursing Practice;

Baton Rouge – Elizabeth Bearden, Simone Dejean, Adam Doucet, Lakreshia Washington, Rakel Wilson, Associate of General Studies; Valerie Ambrose, Bachelor of Applied Science; Charles Vaughn, Bachelor of General Studies; Alexandra Piedrahita, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Maria Calvo, Gwendolyn Herumin, Post Baccalaureate Certificate;

Anacoco – Kellen Haymon, Associate of General Studies; Jessica Ferguson, Master of Science;

Alexandria – Jenna Wade, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Monique Ha, Jackson Neal, Titus Sims, Associate of General Studies; Alexis Green, Bachelor of Arts; Lara Hill, Steve Speed, Bachelor of General Studies; Mallory Halford, Tiffany Lewis, Bachelor of Science; Brianna Francisco, Mallory Halford, Ashley Mitchell, Avery Tharp, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Leah Pearce, Doctor of Nursing Practice; Ayanna Redmond, Education Specialist; Nyla Wells, Post-Baccalaureate Certificate;

NSU awarded 994 degrees to Spring 2020 graduates. Spring graduates listed by hometown are as follows.

APO, AE – Heidi Konieczny, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Abbeville – Shanna Tran, Bachelor of Science; MaKayla Lewis, Bachelor of Social Work

Alexandria – Brianna Levi, Tiffany Ore, Alicia Robinson, Jernique Wright,

Associate of Science in Nursing; Stephanie Bordelon, JNae Hammond, Daniella Lowry, Mackenzie Stanley, Associate of General Studies; Jaliyah Jasper, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Paige Meynard, Bachelor of General Studies; Dean Mayeux, Bachelor of Music Education; Ariyanna Bonton, William Faubion, Zuleika Fountain,Claudia Gauthier, Gustov Johnson,Jerry McGinnis, Madeline Mitchell, Sadae Polk, Jennifer Prevot, Imani Ricks, Kirstyn Thomas, Bachelor of Science; James Fisher, Brooke Painter, Donnette White, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Brianchelle Batiste, Alexis Flowers, Sidnethia Starks, Bachelor of Social Work; Kimberly Shaffette, Master of Education; Amanda Ford, Reghan Littlepage, Lindsey Price, Melanie Taylor, Lindsey Welch, Master of Science in Nursing;

Alicante, Spain – Joaquin Espliguero Orts, Cristina Pastor Canto, Bachelor of Science;

Alpine, Alabama – Courtney Willis, Bachelor of Science;

Anacoco – Colette McDonald, Rhonda Perry, Associate of Science in Nursing; Kinsley Blakeway, Andrea Halladay,Clarissa Owens, Bachelor of Science, Jessica Horton, Master of Education;

Anchorage, Alaska -- Brittany Chadwick, Bachelor of Social Work;

Arabi – James Evans, Associate of General Studies, Kelly McCartney, Post Baccalaureate Certificate;

Arcadia, Oklahoma – Amanda Stokes, Bachelor of Science;

Arlington, Texas – Mariah Denson, O’Shea Jackson, Bachelor of General Studies;

Arnaudville – Bailey Dautreuil, Zachary Leboeuf, Bachelor of Arts, Bailey Dautreuil

Bachelor of Science, Dianna Davis, Post Masters Certificate;

Athens – Tyler Anderson, Bachelor of Science;

Atlanta – Peyton Howell, Bachelor of Arts;

Austin, Texas – Carson Goldsmith, Bachelor of Science;

Bedford, Ohio – Marie-Claire Glidden, Associate of General Studies;

Baldwin – Christine Barard, Lakesha Colar, Bachelor of Science;

Ball – Alice Wilson, Bachelor of Arts, Makenzie Jones, Payton Jones, Bachelor of Science, Karen Holmes, Bachelor of Social Work, Ranassa Smith, Master of Science in Nursing;

Batchelor – Tyrianna Carter, Bachelor of Science;

Baton Rouge – Colleen Reese, Bachelor of Arts; Meagan Barbay, DeVante Bethley, Luke Booker, Timothy Borgmeyer, Ricky Chatman, Deidre Dent, Emmanual Dunn, Lydell Emerson, Cameron Lazare, Henrietta Mercer, Daniel Midyett, Victoria Simmons, Jonathan Steele, Haley Sylvester, Bachelor of Science; Jordan Lancaster, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Mary Vinning, Master of Arts in Teaching, Marcia Agent, Christopher Kees; Lindsay Morgan, Marisa Stelly, Alicia Stewart, Master of Education; Jana Fleet, Dustin Grillon, Master of Science, Chelsea Bray, Niraja Patel, Master of Science in Nursing;

Belmont – Ashley Hill, Bachelor of Social Work;

Benton – Kelli Perot, Associate of Science in Nursing, Abigail Lauterbach, Olivia Sessions, Bachelor of Science; Rachel Sitter, Master of Science in Nursing; Brittney Gillyard, Post Masters Certificate;

Berwick – Laura Rentrop, Post Baccalaureate Certificate;

Bethany – Ashley Miller, Master of Science in Nursing;

Bienville – Mavis Collinsworth, Bachelor of Science;

Billings, Montana –Shannda Grill, Associate of Science in Nursing

Boaz, Alabama – Ashley Greer, Bachelor of General Studies;

Bossier City -- Aysha Brumfield, Brandy Roberts, Logan Tucker, Samantha Walker, Associate of Science in Nursing; Brittany Ingram, Tomaya Turner, Associate of General Studies; Kristen Allen, Bachelor of Applied Science; Jordan Davis, Chelsea Laverdiere, Savannah Stevens, Bachelor of Arts; Austin Averitt, Courtney Brooks, Melissa Raley, Bachelor of General Studies;

Hope Spaw, Bachelor of Music, Bachelor of Music Education; Adriana Avie, Elizabeth Blair, Peyton Davis, Gabriel Decuir, Kenny Do, Heather Frazier, Jacob Guest, Samantha Guile, Ashanti Hill, Brent Procell, James Taylor, Melissa Troy, Chandler Vascocu, DeAnndrea White, Bachelor of Science; Britney Brown, Stefanie Carter, Allyson Lyles, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Jessica Brown, Patrick Steen, Master of Arts in Teaching, Waylon Malmay, Master of Science; Candace Baird, Sara Blankenship, Taylor Bradford, Amanda Davis, Jacqueline Loche, Michael Mcgehee, Ashley Tolliver, Master of Science in Nursing; Terri Coffin, Eugene Jackson,

Post Baccalaureate Certificate; Sarah Long, Post Masters Certificate;

Bourg – Mia Adams, Bachelor of Science;

Boyce – Tracy Turner, Associate of Science in Nursing; Seth Baggett, Martha Hopewell, Hannah Miller, Miranda Perry, Ashley Smith, Bachelor of Science; Anna Dubois, Master of Science in Nursing;

Bozeman, Montana – Erin Estey, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Branch, Georgia – Shelby Gillen, Bachelor of Science;

Breaux Bridge – Elizabeth Bernard, Ashtin Mouton, Emily Roy, Bachelor of Science; Lottie

Broussard, Post Baccalaureate Certificate;

Brookeland, Texas – Paige West, Bachelor of Science;

Broussard – Catrice Ambrose, Bachelor of Science; Amanda Rideaux, Master of Arts in Teaching; Amy Weatherford, Master of Science in Nursing;

Buffalo, New York – Riley Petro, Bachelor of Science;

Bunkie – Kelsey Coulon, Associate Degree, Bachelor of Science;

Bush – Desmond Moss, Bachelor of Science;

Calhoun – Megan Pipes, Kimberly Pool, Master of Science in Nursing;

Cambridge, Ontario, Canada – Jose Vasquez Sanzsole, Bachelor of Science;

Campti – Donyelle Willis, Bachelor of General Studies, Alisha Bedgood, Sandy Cross, Dalton Parker, Bachelor of Science;

Canby, Minnesota – Nicole Hoffman, Master of Science;

Carencro – Chaney Dodge, Jasmin Thibodeaux, Bachelor of Science; Julie Perry, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Lesley Dimmitt, Master of Arts in Teaching;

Cartagena, Colombia -- Valentina Perez Espinosa, Bachelor of Arts; Luis Osorio Betancourt, Valeria Perez Espinosa, Bachelor of Music; Carlos Camargo Patron, RaFael Guerrero Perez, Bachelor of Science;

Castor – Marquez McDuffy, Associate of General Studies; Loxlie Dodd, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Azita Rivers, Bachelor of Science;

Celina, Texas – Alyce Lis, Bachelor of Science;

Centerpoint – Marissa Skursky, Bachelor of Arts;

Central – Christian Chustz, Bachelor of Science;

Chalmette – Emily Sherwood, Bachelor of Arts;

Champlin, Minnesota – James Russ, Master of Science

Chattanooga, Tennessee – Micah Owens, Master of Arts;

Church Point – Meghan Bearb, Bachelor of Science

Clinton – Sara Daquilla, Associate of General Studies, Tyler Matthews, Bachelor of Science;

Colfax – Sharon Hardy, Associate of General Studies;

Converse – Nicolas Farmer, Triston Waldon, Bachelor of Science;

Coppell, Texas – Travon Carter, Master of Arts;

Cottonport – Joneshia Jacobs, Bachelor of Science;

Coushatta – Jeffery Jones, Tianna Rock, Associate of General Studies; Mikalyn Russell, Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science; Alexis Babers, Elizabeth Cummins, Bachelor of Science; Sidney Jones, Bachelor of Social Work;

Covington – Justin Brogdon, Andrea Mier, Cathleen Oviedo, Crystal Tucker, Bachelor of Science; Katherine Hicks, Master of Education;

Crowley – Sidney Gilder, Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science;

Cut Off, -- Zachary Breaux, Bachelor of Science;

Cypress, Texas – Kaitlyn St. Clair, Alexis Warren, Bachelor of Science;

Dallas, Georgia – Amber Thomas, Master of Science in Nursing;

Dallas, Texas – Cintoria Young, Associate of General Studies; Bryan Beasley, Bachelor of Science; Melissa Tuzzolino, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

De Berry, Texas – Jonathan Morris, Associate of Science in Nursing

Deer Park, Texas – Blake Stephenson, Bachelor of Science;

Denham Springs -- Margaret Huckabee, Associate of General Studies; Joni Burlew, Bachelor of Arts; Lenni Kunert, Melissa Scott, Bachelor of General Studies; Joey Carroll, Bachelor of Music, Bachelor of Science; Trisha Smith, Master of Education;

Denton, Texas – Ian Edwards, Bachelor of Fine Arts;

DeRidder – Hannah Plummer, Tammie Potts, Associate of Science in Nursing; Samantha Barr, Leron Massey, Elizabeth Froemming, Michelle Magee, Associate of General Studies; Ashley Wisthoff, Bachelor of Arts, Kenyon Johnson, Bachelor of Music; Maria Magdalena Bansil, Maygin Chesson, Austin Craft, Shelby Griffiths, Eddie Jones, Bachelor of Science; Glennetta Davis, Bobby Guichet, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Ashleigh Fedderman, Bachelor of Social Work; Jaclyn Moore, Master of Science; Sharolyn Chitty, Master of Science in Nursing;

Destrehan – Stephanie Webre, Bachelor of Science; Hannah Boquet, Bachelor of Social Work;

Deville – Ashley Price, Associate of Science in Nursing; Caleb Rhodes, Bachelor of Arts; Hailey Bolton, Bachelor of Science;

Dike, Texas – Brynn Offutt, Bachelor of Science;

Donaldsonville – Jermaine Collier, Bachelor of Science;

Doyline – Endea Mayfield, Associate of Science in Nursing; Whitney Vollmer, Bachelor of Science;

Dry Creek – Blake Williams, Master of Science in Nursing;

Dry Prong – Jared Boydstun, Zachary Youngblood, Bachelor of Science;

Dubberly – Jared Bryce, Bachelor of Science;

Duson – JoBeth Caswell, Bachelor of General Studies; Autumn Ritter, Bachelor of Social Work; Tanya St. Julien, Master of Education;

Eglin AFB, Florida – Marcela McMillie, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Elizabeth – Clyde Hurst, Bachelor of Science;

Elmer – Leslie Walker, Master of Science in Nursing;

Elverta, California – Erika Avery, Bachelor of Science;

Epps – Deanna Drungo, Bachelor of Arts;

Eros – Ashley Richard, Master of Science in Nursing;

Eunice – Emily Deshotel, Bachelor of Social Work;

Ferriday – Dalenesha Wimley, Bachelor of Science;

Flatwoods – Lindsey Willis, Bachelor of Science;

Florien – Whitney Byles, Associate of Science in Nursing; Ashley Ross, Bachelor of General Studies; Travis Cook, Cullen Hopkins, Jacob Oxley, Dylan Roberts, Clancey Stewart, Cherish Wilson, Bachelor of Science; Willow Chesson, Bachelor of Social Work;

Forest Hill – Kacie Bailey, Associate of Science in Nursing;

Fort Bragg, North Carolina – Samantha Gish, Associate of General Studies;

Fort Polk – Ashley Baker, Karen Da Silva, Emerlynn Dunn, Zoe Kata, Associate of Science in Nursing; Darien Patterson, Pamela Vincent, Associate of General Studies; TeKweena Wilson, Bachelor of Applied Science; Nohora Valencia Camacho, Bachelor of Science;

Fort Sill, Oklahoma – Amber Ferguson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Fort Valley, Georgia – Pittard Chapman, Bachelor of Science;

Fort Worth, Texas – Jasmine Johnson, Bachelor of Science; Laren Deyoung, Master of Science in Nursing;

Franklin – MiAsia Johnson, Ajaysia Moton, Bachelor of Science;

Franklinton – Aron Stephens, Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science; Brittany Sanders, Bachelor of General Studies;

Friendswood, Texas – Malik Sonnier, Bachelor of Science;

Garland, Texas – Nia Randall, Bachelor of Science;

Geismar – Elijah Jno-Baptiste, Bachelor of Science; Andrea Sibille, Post Baccalaureate Certificate;

Georgetown – Le’Ana McNemar, Associate of Science in Nursing; Denee Shumake, Master of Science in Nursing;

Gheens – Samantha Clark, Bachelor of Arts;

Gilbert – Lesley Hunt, Master of Education;

Glenmora – Kerstyn Johnson, Bachelor of Science

Goldonna – Harley Godwin, Bachelor of Science;

Gonzales – Julian Guerrero Acevedo, Corley Payne, Jamien Sampson, Bachelor of Arts;

Chaquera Caldwell, Courtney LeJeune, Nicole Moody, Bailee Ramey, Trenecia Washington,

Christina Bertucci, Erica Kraemer, Post Baccalaureate Certificate;

Gonzales, Texas – Hannah Keck, Bachelor of Arts;

Gorman, Texas – Kourtney Seaton, Bachelor of Science;

Grand Cane – Emily Miller, Bachelor of Science;

Gray – Tevyn Johnson, Bachelor of Arts; Ciera Bonvillian, Bachelor of Science; Cassie Becnel, Bachelor of Social Work;

Grayson -- Sabrina McKeithen, Bachelor of Arts;

Greenwell Springs – Katherine Bryant, Bachelor of Science; Kenndrica Crum, Master of Science in Nursing;

Greenwood – Taylor Hughes, Char’Tarian Wilson, Bachelor of Science;

Gretna – Braxton Brown, Bachelor of Social Work;

Guin, Alabama – Taylor Porter, Bachelor of Social Work;

Hallsville, Texas – Emma Hawthorne, Bachelor of Science;

Hammond – Ashley Bates, Raqual Keller, Bachelor of Science;

Harker Heights, Texas – Khalil Corbett-Canada, Bachelor of Science;

Haughton -- Cheyenne Watts, Associate of Science in Nursing; Amber Simmons, Bachelor of Arts; Taneia Benn, Bachelor of General Studies; Darius Brock, Shelby Grubbs, Luna Karkar, Bethany Knotts, Amanda Vogan, Bachelor of Science; Kimberly Gray, Joy Struckman,

Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Patricia Alderman, Jessica Laun, Melanie Rosier, Master of Arts in Teaching; Donald Gardner, Master of Science in Nursing;

Heath, Texas – Megan Lohmiller, Bachelor of Science;

Hemphill, Texas – Diana Smith, Bachelor of Science;

Hermon, Maine, Allessa Ingraham-Albert, Bachelor of Science;

Hessmer – Gabrielle Savoy, Bachelor of General Studies; Aslyn Dennie, Victoria Carroll,

Bachelor of Science; Madison Morrison, Bachelor of Arts;

Homer – Amberly Banks, Associate of Science in Nursing; Kaleigh Stephenson, Master of Science in Nursing

Hoover, Alabama – Emma Wallace, Bachelor of Fine Arts;

Hornbeck – Ariel Rodgers, Associate of Science in Nursing; Joshua Hughes, Associate of General Studies, Emma DuBose Rogers, Bachelor of Arts;

Houma – Anna Gautreaux, Ashton Miller, Bachelor of Science; Kara McCulla, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Shawna Hale, Master of Arts in Teaching, Emily Macnamara, Master of Education;

Houston, Texas – Adedayo Adeniji, Kendall Westfall, Bachelor of Science; Marjorie Thompson, Bachelor of Social Work;

Howell, Michigan – Rebecca Raether, Rebecca, Master of Science;

Ironton, Ohio – Abigail Hunter, Master of Science;

Jeanerette – Brodrick Griffin, Bachelor of Science, Winifred Colar, Master of Education;

Jefferson, Texas – Kaitlin Ennis, Associate of Science in Nursing;

Jena – Kimberly Hudnall, Jessica Solis, Associate of Science in Nursing; Macy Greer, Amanda Windham, Associate of General Studies; Chelsea Redd, Darian Thacker, Bachelor of General Studies; Kaitlin Garcia, Master of Arts in Teaching;

Jennings – Molli Aguillard, Master of Science in Nursing;

Jonesboro – Natalee Gray, Bachelor of General Studies;

Jonesville – Patricia Johnson, Associate of General Studies; Sidney Spinks, Kameron Stevenson, Bachelor of Science; Samantha Strange, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Junction City, Kansas – Jessica Partida, Master of Arts;

Keithville – Sarah Ballenger-Rodie, Eleanor Coleman, Associate of Science in Nursing; Jerry Parks, Bachelor of Arts; Latavein Kennedy, Bachelor of General Studies; Cora Procell, Bachelor of Science; Amanda Eades, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Maya Porter, Bachelor of Social Work;

Kenner – Brooke Petkovich, Bachelor of Science;

Kentwood – Iris Travis, Bachelor of Science;

Kerens, Texas – Brandon Brumbelow, Bachelor of Music Education;

Kinder – Nicholas Moldovsky, Stewart Wheeler, Bachelor of Science;

Konarskie, Poland – Elzbieta Iwaniuk, Bachelor of Science;

LaPlace –Jalen Haydel, Bachelor of Science

Labadieville – Logan Simoneaux, Bachelor of Science;

Lacombe – William Simpson, Bachelor of Science;

Lafayette – Raymond Blunt – Associate of General Studies; JaKayla Lee, Bachelor of Arts; Robert Middleton, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Clifton Lee, Bachelor of General Studies; Melissa Pesacreta, Bachelor of Music; Tamara Benton, Justin Bryant, Tyler Conner, Dyllan Hawkins, Tylar Senegal, Kayla Smith, Julia Towry, China Young, Bachelor of Science; Christina Peltier, Master of Arts; Lauren Gilpin, Lauren May, Master of Arts in Teaching; Tamika Clarkston, Lauren Fusilier, Master of Education; April Wilson, Master of Science in Nursing; Heather Hamilton, Post Baccalaureate Certificate;

Lake Charles – Justin Broussard, Associate of General Studies; Isaiah Roy, Bachelor of Arts; Rebecca Amy, Chelsey Bertrand, Kennedy Fontenot, Bachelor of Science; Monica Orsot, Master of Arts; Sharmricia LaTour, Yevette Richey, Master of Arts in Teaching; Marco Richard, Damian Waddell, Master of Science; Nicole Crook, Lexie Reed, Master of Science in Nursing;

Lake Providence – Tamika Baker, Bachelor of Science;

Lake Wales, Florida – LaRon James, Bachelor of Science;

Lancaster, Texas – Deohjia Henderson, Bachelor of Social Work

LaPlace – Melvin Bates, Sean Mcgraw, Caitlyn Turnbull, Bachelor of Science;

Lecompte – Dustin Guillory, Maria Theriot, Associate of Science in Nursing; Allison Williams, Bachelor of Social Work;

Leesville – Hanna Johnson, Caryllann Fermato, Jamal Jones, Nikkie Salinas-Chavis, Jessica Taylor, Assoc of Science in Nursing; Derian Mackey, Associate of General Studies; Anthony Cantrell, Melodie Lovelady, Bachelor of Arts; Hannah Scott, Joseph Orchi, Bachelor of General Studies; Jessica Burrell, Kaitlyn Hudnall, Emilee Keuten, James Magee, Kayla Richards, Alicia Stanford, Bachelor of Science; Trina Finley, Yvonne Kenani, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Katarina Haymon, Karyn Jones, Master of Arts; Robert Prater, Master of Science in Nursing;

Lena – Courtnee Hamberlin, Bachelor of General Studies; Justin Williams, Bachelor of Science;

Lettsworth – Brandon Lacey, Bachelor of Arts;

Little Elm, Texas – Daniel Larin, Bachelor of Music; Kaitlyn McCullough, Bachelor of Music Education; Hunter Gagnon, Bachelor of Science;

Little Rock, Arkansas – Taylor Lockhart, Master of Science;

Livingston, Texas – Ambra Reinking, Bachelor of Science;

Logansport – Kaela Bryant, Inda Gurley, Bradley Thomas, Shelby Woods, Bachelor of Science; Carrie Moton, Master of Science in Nursing; Jennifer Wheless, Post Baccalaureate Certificate;

Long Grove, Illinois -- Kelsey Gilbert, Master of Science;

Longview, Texas – Deja Moore, Bachelor of Arts;

Longville – Johanna Braden, Associate of Science in Nursing;

Loranger – Cambree Bailey, Bachelor of Science;

Louisville, Kentucky – Noah Parker, Bachelor of General Studies;

Lumberton, Texas – Renee Tijerina, Post Baccalaureate Certificate;

Luling – Nathan Roth, Bachelor of Music;

Madisonville – Zoe Almaraz, Bachelor of Arts;

Mandeville – Mandi Deano, Master of Education;

Mangham – Virginia Gandy, Master of Science in Nursing; Ridge Heisler, Bachelor of Arts;

Manito, Illinois – Sarah Picken, Bachelor of Social Work;

Mansfield – William Burrell, Master of Science; Demetric Preston, Bachelor of Science; Alyssa Welborn, Bachelor of General Studies;

Mansura – Cori Hayes, Bachelor of Science;

Many – Victoria Barnhill, Toby Bruce, Alison Garcia, Bachelor of Arts; Brittany Bashara, John Curtis, Master of Arts in Teaching; Tyler Colston, Bachelor of General Studies; Chelsea Beasley, Alyssa Duchesne, Tiarra Frazier, Charles LaFollette, Chase Manning, Xavier Montgomery, Jasmine Sweet, Fabian Wolfe, Bachelor of Science; Klein Pearce, Associate of Science; Leanna Phillips, Bachelor of Applied Science;

Maringouin – Jalacia Toussant, Bachelor of Science, Post Baccalaureate Certificate;

Marksville – Darielle Channel, Bachelor of Science; Olivia Descant, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Jessica Ravare, Master of Science in Nursing;

Marrero – Jade Duthu, Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science; Matthew Firmin, Master of Arts in Teaching;

Marshall, Texas – Alexis Balbuena, Bachelor of Arts; Abigail Upton, Bachelor of Science;

Marthaville – Emily Ford, Bachelor of General Studies; Emeri Manasco, Donovan Ohnoutka, Hanna Pardee, Mallory Powell, Bachelor of Science;

Maurice – Adele Vincent, Elise Vincent, Bachelor of Science;

McKinney, Texas – Jocelyn Scott, Bachelor of General Studies; Jameria Smith, Bachelor of Science;

Meraux – Janet Boasso, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Merryville – Casie Clark, Shelby Royer, Kalan Townsley, Associate of Science in Nursing; Kyleah Franks, Bachelor of Science;

Metairie – Ashley Donez, Janice Triplett, Post Baccalaureate Certificate;

Minden – Ashley Allison, Bachelor of Science; Karasha Harris, Bachelor of Social Work;

Mississauga, Ontario – Kayla Bomben, Bachelor of Science;

Monroe – Jasmine Brisco, Bachelor of Science; Keana Byone, Jessica Harris, Bachelor of Arts; Leslie Hughes, Mary Jans, Rheagan Moore, Master of Science in Nursing; Robin Underwood, Master of Arts in Teaching;

Monroe, North Carolina – Kristin Hutchins, Bachelor of Science;

Montegut – Stephanie Cohen, Bachelor of Science;

Monterey – Kendall Trissler, Bachelor of Science;

Montgomery – Tyler Cotten, Laryn Graves, Morgan McManus, Teri Ogorek, Hailee Skains, Bachelor of Science; Brittany Plunkett, Associate of Science in Nursing; Hannah Vercher, Bachelor of General Studies;

Montgomery, Texas – Kyle Swanson, Master of Science;

Mooringsport – Savannah Phipps, Associate of General Studies;

Moreauville – Kaci Lacour, Master of Science in Nursing;

Morgan City – Norris Duthu, Bachelor of Science; Krystina Pitre, Bachelor of Arts;

Morrow – Rayvon Gray, Associate of General Studies;

Mount Albert, Ontario – Emily Sitarz, Master of Science;

Nashville, Tennessee – Doreen Cook, Bachelor of Science;

Natchez – David Hall, Bachelor of General Studies; Keator Poleman, Bachelor of Arts;

Natchitoches – Shelton Adams, Donna Cooper, Denetria Green, Holly Jenkins, Brian Jordan, Christian Owens, Bachelor of Arts; Chari Addison, Phyllis Allison, De’Ja Jenkins, David Johnson, Coy Morgan, Tori Morgan, Cara Stanfield, Jazymn Wade, Nicholas West, Laurence Wynder, Bachelor of General Studies; Rayshaughn Armant, Taylor Burch, Maria Carmona-Ruiz, Daniela Forero Salcedo, Nestor Mercado- Garcia, Angelo Vergara Otero, Bachelor of Music; Jana Armour, Ryan Wright, Master of Arts; Tyler Anderson, Post-Baccalaureate Certificate; Tyler Anderson, Rayshaughn Armant, Tanner Ash, Aaron Averett, Gavin Bergeron, Deasia Burrell, Ashley Dranguet, Daniela Forero Salcedo, Christopher Gistarb, Fernando Gonzalez, Jamarasin Hardy, Ashlyn Hogan, Madison Lange, Emily Leone, Scott Macqueen, Savannah Maricle, Jade Marvin, Nestor Mercado-Garcia, Ashley Moss, Brooklyn Noe, Marc Paz, LaSonia Phanor, Abigail Poe, Shalondria Rainey, Michael Raymond, Emily Salter, Lawson Scott, Jonathan Simmons, Carosha Taylor, Madeline Taylor, Blake Teekell, Ryan Tobin, Eva Venzant, Lantz Vercher, Angelo Vergara Otero, Garrett Vienne, Nicholas Wiggins, Bachelor of Science; Maria Carmona-Ruiz, Laura Coffey, Charles Dranguet, Daniela Forero Salcedo, Daphne Johnson, Nestor Mercado-Garcia, Associate of General Studies; Joshua Davis, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Rita Ferguson, Chasity Saucier, Mary Smith, Associate of Science in Nursing; Jeffrey Goff, Associate of Science; Madison Lange, Associate Degree; Robin McCalister, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Kristin McDuffie, Bachelor of Applied Science; Aaron Rogers, Master of Music; Justin Gibson, Ashley Townsend, Jonathan Zenk, Master of Science;

Navasota, Texas – Shelton Eppler, Bachelor of Science;

New Llano – Summer Atkins, Alyssa Bobb, Alexis Harbin, Faith Toups, Bachelor of Science; Nichole Naral, Associate of General Studies; Collar Wilson, Bachelor of Arts; Laura Cowell, Bachelor of Social Work;

New Orleans – Felicia Frankling, Nicholas Landry, Rishard Winford, Bachelor of Science; Melissa Gallagher, Brenda Monroe, Master of Arts in Teaching; Mallory Leggett, Post-Baccalaureate Certificate;

Newellton – Chasity Glasspoole, Bachelor of Science;

Newport, North Carolina – Joshua Cheatwood, Bachelor of Science;

Noble – Ethan Morgan, Joshua Ray, Bachelor of Science;

Oak Grove – Landon Lewis, Master of Arts in Teaching;

Oak Ridge – Kelly Futch, Bachelor of General Studies;

Oakdale – Staci Brown, Associate of General Studies; Kirstin Richard, Bachelor of Arts;

Olla – Morgan Barbo, Amanda Fenoli, Bachelor of General Studies; Jasmine Furlow, Bachelor of Social Work;

Omro, Wisconsin – Jason Kraloverz, Bachelor of Science;

Opelousas – Delana Charles, Kelsey Gallow, Bachelor of General Studies; Kevin Guillory, Kenya Gradnigo, Shavonne Hardy, Bachelor of Science; Amy Levier, Bachelor of Social Work; Latasha Manuel, Associate of General Studies;

Orange, Texas – Naporsche Maxie, Bachelor of Science;

Otis – Joshua Poston, Bachelor of Science;

Palmetto – Destiny Celestine;, Bachelor of Science;

Paris, Texas – Cody Vorwerk;, Bachelor of Music Education;

Parma, Ohio – Tracy Hromadka, Bachelor of Social Work;

Pelican – Tabetha Caldwell, Bachelor of Science;

Pensacola, Florida. – Kaitlyn Hotz, Bachelor of Social Work;

Philadelphia, Mississippi – Loni Edgar, Bachelor of Social Work;

Pine Prairie – Dustin Clark, Associate of Science in Nursing;

Pineville – Emily Bordelon, Lindsey Jacks, Brittney Quintana, Corbi Walters, Associate of Science in Nursing; Harper Beavers, Travis Thomas, Associate of General Studies; Liam Lutz, Associate of Science; Tasha Blanchard, Sara Dorsey, Bachelor of Arts; Sarah-Elizabeth Wilkes, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Michael Martin, Bachelor of Music Education; Heather Bergeron, Sharenthia Chew, Luke Conway, Ollie Gossett, Jeffery Lepage, Mikah Smith, Bachelor of Science; Dana Guirlando, Doctor of Nursing Practice; Dawn Stevens, Brenna Weaver, Master of Arts in Teaching; Susan Cole, Master of Education; Samantha Hickman, Indria Kendrick, Jennifer Osborne, Velva Schellenger, Master of Science in Nursing;

Pitkin – Jayce Doyle, Mattie Stewart, Bachelor of Science; Logan McClure, Bachelor of General Studies; Whitney Strother, Associate of Science in Nursing; Grace White-Rainger, Bachelor of Arts; Brenda Willis, Master of Science in Nursing;

Plain Dealing – Clarissa Black, Associate of Science in Nursing;

Plaquemine – Ma Kayla Washington, Bachelor of Arts;

Plaucheville – Hailey Brouillette, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Pleasant Hill – Courtney Jones, Bachelor of General Studies; Yasmine Maxie, Bachelor of Science;

Pollock – Tanner Brazil, Erika Clark, Denee’ Smith, Bachelor of Science; David Clark, Associate of Science in Nursing;

Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida – Bradley Scott, Associate of Science in Nursing;

Poolville, Texas – Amber Minor, Bachelor of Science;

Prairieville – Colleen Carline, Bachelor of Arts; Claire Credeur, Samantha Daigle, Frances Knight, Samuel Politz, Kristen Prettelt, Payton Stafford, Bachelor of Science;

Princeton – Keeleigh Bennett, Associate of General Studies; LeKayla Smith, Master of Education;

Provencal – Christopher Jennings, Associate of General Studies;

Raceland – Toby Boudreaux, Associate of General Studies;

Raleigh, North Carolina – Aleida Alfonso, Bachelor of Social Work;

Rayville – Ann Clack, Jessica Hagan, Brittany Winstead, Master of Science in Nursing; Alana Odom, Bachelor of Science;

Reno, Nevada – Sydney Oren, Bachelor of Social Work;

Richmond – Daphne Beene, Master of Science in Nursing;

Ringgold – Alora Bryant, Joseph Hays, Bachelor of Science;

River Ridge – Toni Hebert, Bachelor of Science;

Robeline – Hannah Chanler, Jonathan Chism, Hunter Dubois, Alecia Eddleman, Alaina Jackson, Richard McCollum, Megan Palmer, Caleb Wester, Bachelor of Science; Cody Hamous, Associate of Science; Jorgia Nevers, Bachelor of Social Work;

Rodessa – Shyanna Cook, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Rosepine – D’Amber Gilbert, Master of Arts in Teaching; Kara McWilliams, Associate of Science in Nursing;

Ruston – Leslie Brister, Master of Arts; Karenthia Crosby Onwudebe, Bachelor of Science; Emarea Scott, Associate of Science in Nursing; Valerie Skipper, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

St. Bernard – Karen Melerine, Sheri LeBouef, Post-Baccalaureate Certificate;

St. Francisville – Jordan Bringedahl, Alexandra Graham, Bachelor of Science; Hannah Prewitt, Associate of Science in Nursing;

St. Gabriel – Kyle Champagne, Bachelor of Science;

St. Joseph – Belinda Capdepon, Master of Science in Nursing;

St. Martinville – Jacoby Fontenette, Maleik White, Bachelor of Science

St. Rose – Alexis Mancuso, Bachelor of Science;

San Antonio, Texas – Matthew Aguilera, Bachelor of Music; Hayden Brown, Bachelor of General Studies; Kelli Gamble, Bachelor of Science;

San Diego, Calif. – David Galvan, Associate of General Studies;

San Pedro Sula, Honduras – Bella Triminio Gutierrez, Bachelor of Music, Bachelor of Science;

Scott – Kristie Leger, Bachelor of Applied Science; Desmond Prejean Bachelor of Science;

Scottsboro, Alabama – Jessica Provenza, Bachelor of Science;

Shongaloo – Kristin Sherrill, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Shreveport – Abigail Aldrich, Allisha Brown, Rhonda Frazier, Brittany Griffin, Tina Kile, Koty Parkinson, Britney Powell, Mary Presley, Jelisha Scobey, Corian Taylor, Ashlea Trosclair, Cecelia Tucker, Associate of Science in Nursing; Amya Morris, Associate of General Studies; Maddison Benge, Naterria Davis, Averi Garner, Albert Hewitt, Madyson Istre, Nickolas Juneau, Haley Pickett, Natya Rogers, Mary Sibley, Mary Trekell, Rhiannon Venable, Ilyanna Warlen, Bachelor of Arts; Madison Harper, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Tiffany Brown, Kristian Penn, Joann Stanley, Bachelor of General Studies; Maddison Benge, Katherine Bolls, Kathryn Carroll, Neeley Caudle, Daniel Crews, Takea Dorsey, Rayvin Gaudet, Chelsea Girard, Lauren Gore, Stephanie Graham, Lakeisha Hall, Adrianne Hampton, Jett Hayes, Alicia King, Brooklynn McWilliams, Samantha Metoyer, Melinsha Nash, Matthew Pass, Tierra Perry, Hayden Pilcher, Patricia Reed, Yuriana Sauseda, Morgan Strickland, Shamoya Turner, De’Andra Washington, Chad Wilson, Dominique Wineglass, Bachelor of Science; Michell Chauvin, Iesha Dias, Jodie Woodson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Jordan Taylor, Lakayla Whitaker, Bachelor of Social Work; Natashia Ogunyemi, Educational Specialist; Janelle Grant, Torri Head, Sarah McMillan, Niesha Morrison, Tierra Williams, Master of Arts in Teaching; Hailey Warner, Master of Education; Amanda Charles, Master of Music; Rachel Alvarez, Wendy Hillman-Faris, Lajarious Jones, Master of Science; Alexandra Adair, Saundra Blake, Collette Brown, Wilshunda George, Jennifer Grisham, Montrice Hartwell, Amy Lewing, Shelia Reliford, Sheronica Simmons, Lakyn Smith, Nikura Tucker, Amie Wilson, Master of Science in Nursing; Bridgette Bell, Stephanie Mast, LaKendra Smith, Post-Baccalaureate Certificate; Frances Bennett, Seneka Chaney, Post-Masters Certificate;

Simmesport – Callie Crockett, Jonathan Waguespack, Bailie Marsh, Bachelor of Arts; Lorence Ballow, Demetrius Boulieu, Michael Canal, Jacob Ellis, Cassidy Giddens, Taylor Nation, Bachelor of Science; Kimani Batiste, Elise Normand, Bachelor of Social Work; Latoya Clark, Teshundrea Frederick, Krystyn Gunn, Robin Leverett, Meredith Sheppard, Associate of Science in Nursing; Brandy Bentley, Mya Melancon, Associate of General Studies; Tiffany Price, Bachelor of Applied Science; Ramon Barralaga, Michelle Moline, Ramon Sarruf Monroy, Bachelor of Music; Juliena Lacour, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Emily Owens, Master of Music; Kimberly Colston, Brian Serio, Master of Science in Nursing;

Simpson – Christina Snider, Bachelor of Science;

Slidell – Matthew Jester, Bachelor of Arts; Isabel Melhado, Sabrina Miller, Bachelor of Science; Owen Smith, Master of Arts;

Sorrento – Lauren Landry, Master of Science in Nursing;

Springdale, Arkansas – Hunter Wright, Master of Science;

Springfield – Tyler Pigott, Bachelor of Science;

Springhill – Leisa Roan, Post-Masters Certificate;

Springlake, Texas – Caitlyn Cooper, Bachelor of Music Education;

Starks – Melina Royer, Bachelor of Science;

Stockholm, Sweden – Jonas Brobeck, Master of Science;

Stone Mountain, Ga. – Benaiah Franklin, Bachelor of General Studies;

Stonewall – Angela Booker, Post-Masters Certificate; April Chase, Brandy Lane, Tera Rachal Cooke, Master of Science in Nursing; Kassandra Fitzgerald, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Jesamin Huff, Brooke, Meade, Bachelor of Science; Madison Parker, Bachelor of Social Work;

Stuarts Draft, Va. – Brett Haymon, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Sulphur – Amber Aymond, Chester Roberts, Bachelor of Science; Angie Ewalt, Master of Science in Nursing;

Sunset – Charlie Milton, Lindsay Thibodeaux, Bachelor of Science;

Tallulah – Anna Boney, Christian Cobb, Bachelor of Science;

Teruel, Spain – Judit Castillo Gargallo, Bachelor of Science;

Texarkana, Texas – Sydney Cowgill, Daphne Hammett, Bachelor of Science;

Thibodaux – Jonathan Bergeron, Bachelor of Science;

Traverse City, Michigan – Josyf Das Neves, Bachelor of Science;

Trout – Lisa Cockerham, Associate of General Studies; Lavie Evans, Harley Lisenby, Bachelor of Arts; Kalee Dorton, Bachelor of Science;

Tullos – Alexis Humphries, Bachelor of Science;

Tupelo, Misissippi. – Bailey Griffin, Bachelor of Social Work;

Turkey Creek – Kelsie King, Associate of Science in Nursing;

Valdosta, Georgia – Brittany Pepper, Bachelor of Science;

Vidalia – Shannon Cooley, Master of Education; Brittany Kennedy, Bachelor of General Studies;

Ville Platte – Joshua Galland, Jada Poullard, Bachelor of Science; Jordan Lipner Riza, Master of Arts in Teaching; Coby Vidrine, Associate of Science in Nursing;

Vossburg, Misissippi – Chequira Bonner, Bachelor of Science;

Walker – Laura Turner, Master of Education;

Washington, D.C. – Izabela Carabelli, Bachelor of Arts;

Washington – Kyeishia Evans, Bachelor of Social Work;

Wayneville, Missouri. – Molly Fields, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Welsh – Autumn Hanks, Bachelor of Arts;

West Monroe – Abigail Beck, Bachelor of Arts; Jamie Guillot, Master of Science in Nursing; Courtney Green, Bachelor of General Studies; Jasmyn Johnson, Melissa Taylor, Bachelor of Science;

Westlake – Karen Anderson, Post-Masters Certificate; Brandon Trahan, Master of Arts in Teaching;

White Castle –Gavin Landry, Bachelor of Science;

Wichita, Kansas – Megan Harper, Bachelor of Science;

Wills Point, Texas – Rebekah Clark, Bachelor of Music Education;

Winnfield – Annalise Austin, Melissa Godwin, Larancion Magee, Rakeen Williams, Bachelor of General Studies; Hunter Johnson, Katreiona Starks, Michael Thompson, Bachelor of Science; Amanda Wooten, Associate of Science in Nursing; Patsy Wooten, Master of Education;

Winnsboro – Hunter Cooper, Bachelor of Music Education; Darrel Doyle, A’Lexus Johnson, Bachelor of Science; BreAndria Robinson, Associate of General Studies;

Woodbridge, Virginia – Rachel Morris, Master of Education;

Youngsville – Charli Fontenot, Associate of General Studies; Nikki Hebert, Lauren Trahan, Master of Education;

Zachary – Carmeka Cooper, Ciara Gibbs, Bachelor of Science; Caitlyn Thibodaux, Bachelor of Fine Arts;