Rapides Regional Medical Center gets first COVID-19 vaccinations

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - There was another historic day in the fight against COVID-19 in Cenla as more of our frontline workers got the coronavirus vaccine.

Rapides Regional Medical Center received their first doses of coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

The moment meant so much to the frontline workers at RRMC. According to Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Rhodes, the vaccine arrived before they thought it would.

“A lot of joy. I’m just so pleased that this is finally happening. We’ve been anticipating the release of the vaccine for months now,” Rhodes said. “We’ve got our first two folks immunized, and I think it’s fantastic.”

It has been a tough year for hospitals. The arrival of vaccines gives front line workers hope. Dr. Praveen Budde and Registered Nurse Ashley Marx were the first Rapides Regional employees to be vaccinated.

“The hope is the pandemic of COVID-19 could be completely eliminated when everybody in the community takes the vaccinations not just helping themselves, but their family and the people around them,” Budde said.

According to Rhodes, about seven to 10 days after the Thanksgiving holiday, Cenla witnessed the third surge, but right now he said things are leveled off a little bit.

“But we are still in anticipation of what may happen after Christmas and the family gatherings that may happen then,” Rhodes said. “The vaccine is our best hope to bring this pandemic to an end.”

For frontline workers, making history is personal.

“This is a very historic moment, and I’m very honored to get the vaccination and be a part of Rapides hospital,” Budde said.

Adjusting to the pandemic’s challenges has been difficult for frontline workers.

“Not having family, my husband deployed during this…you just feel alone and to get back out there and to be able to have a normal life again would be nice. I think vaccination is the way to start,” Marx said.

Even though we are starting to see vaccines in Cenla, frontline workers stressed that now is not the time to let up.

“We all kind of complain about the problem of wearing masks, being shut-in at home, and feeling like we don’t have a life and yes it’s terrible, but COVID is worse. The only way to make it better is to be part of the change and start acting ourselves,” Marx said. “Being safe, wearing masks, doing proper handwashing and now hopefully getting vaccines while encouraging everybody around you to do the same.”

According to Rhodes, Governor John Bel Edwards said that we need 70 percent of the population to get vaccinated before we can have herd immunity. Louisiana is at the beginning of vaccine distribution, but we have a long way to go. Rhodes said the state needs people to not be afraid of the vaccine.

“This is the great way to celebrate Christmas...that we finally have an answer to a terrible pandemic that has frozen us all in a place where we don’t want to be, and for us to come out on the other side, I think taking the vaccine is the answer.”

The frontline workers said taking the vaccine was fine.

“I hate to say it...the flu shot was way worse,” Marx said. “This barely even hurt. It was a teeny-tiny needle, and I feel fine.”

“It was a pinch of an ant,” Budde said in agreement.

According to Marx, she did her own research before taking the vaccine and encourages everyone to do the same.

“Don’t just believe what you hear on social media from what you hear from other people. Do your own research and take your health into your own hands,” Marx said. “I literally went on Google Scholar.com. I typed in vaccine trials, vaccine research, vaccine side effects and I was able to pull up tons of articles, peer-reviewed journals from reliable sources and got tons of information.”

Marx said you could talk to local nurses and doctors who understand the vaccine.

“I’m willing to talk to anybody who has questions. I talked to a lot of my ER physicians who were very knowledgeable and had done their own research. So, have truthful, honest conversations and don’t be afraid to ask questions,” she said.

The following information was provided by Rapides Regional Medical Center:

The vaccine, which requires two separate vaccinations given approximately 21 days apart, is being described by hospitals across the country as “the best way” to end the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will receive 425 vaccine doses in our first allotment as a Tier 1 hospital,” said Theresa Hood, RNC, BSN, MS, Director of Education and Employee Health. “Those vaccines will go first to employees and physicians providing direct patient care to COVID positive patients.”

Hospitals around the country received a certain number of vaccines in their first shipments based on guidance provided by the Louisiana Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As the vaccine becomes available, healthcare experts want to make sure employees and the general public have all the information they need when deciding whether or not to take the vaccine.

“This vaccine is not unlike other vaccines we’ve used before,” Carol Wells, PharmD, Rapides Regional Medical Center Pharmacy Director said. “It is fragile and for that reason, it must be kept in ultra-cold conditions until ready to use. We will receive shipments on dry ice, refrigerate it upon arrival and begin giving vaccinations immediately.”

“This vaccine does not contain a live virus, so you cannot catch COVID from the vaccine. It is like other vaccines in that there may be mild, transient side effects,” Wells said.

For that reason, employees who receive the vaccination will wait in a “vaccine monitoring area” for 15 minutes following the injection to make sure there are no adverse reactions. Employees must also agree to return 21 days later for the 2nd injection.

“From what we’ve seen so far, the first dose gives you 20 percent immunity, but it takes that 2nd dose to get you to approximately 95% immunity,” Wells said.

But even after the vaccination, masks are still recommended. At RRMC, masks are still required of all employees and visitors.

Vaccines typically take up to 73 months from inception to approval/distribution. However, under Operation Warp Speed, the COVID-19 vaccination took less than a year. This time, the process was expedited in part because of the government’s commitment and financial backing.

Approximately 90 employees received their first vaccine dose on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB and Rapides Regional Medical Center. All rights reserved.