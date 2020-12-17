Advertisement

Southern falls to No. 7 Baylor, 86-52

Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (WAFB) - The Southern women’s basketball team traveled to Waco, Texas to face No. 7 Baylor at the Ferrell Center on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

The Lady Jags (0-4) fell 86-52 to the Lady Bears (5-1).

Tyneisha Metcalf was the only Southern player to score in double figures. She finished with 10 points. Raven White added nine points and Chloe Fleming chipped in eight.

Baylor had four players score in double figures, led by NaLyssa Smith with 16. Queen Egbo had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Hannah Gusters added 13 points.

CLICK HERE for the box score.

The Lady Jags will travel to Starville, Miss. to face No. 13 Mississippi State (2-1) on Friday.

